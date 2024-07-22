NancyOnNorwalk Update: Help us continue to deliver the news you need

Dear Readers and Supporters,

As we reflect on the past six months at NancyOnNorwalk, we are reminded of the critical role our nonprofit news service plays in keeping our community informed, engaged, and empowered. From investigative reporting to local event coverage, NoN delivers timely and relevant news that matters most to you.

In February, we shared with you the news that Nancy Chapman was battling colon cancer. With Nancy focused on her health and the inevitable ups and downs of treatment, both new and long-time contributors have stepped in to bring you must-read stories about government, education, land use, public spending and other community topics. Whether it’s breaking news such as the Fairfield Avenue bridge fire, coverage of local topics such as the proposal to expand barges on the Nowalk River, or simply making sure the community knows about upcoming city meetings and events, our non-partisan news site has Norwalk covered.

None of this would be possible without your unwavering support. Your contributions have enabled us to uphold our commitment to journalistic integrity and community service. With your help, we have been able to cover stories that impact our neighborhoods, hold leaders accountable, and celebrate the achievements of Norwalk residents.

Today, we are reaching out to you to ask for your continued support through a tax-deductible donation to NancyOnNorwalk. Your generosity will directly fund our reporting efforts, ensuring that we can continue to deliver high-quality journalism that serves the public interest.

Here’s how your donation can make a difference:

$25: Helps cover the cost of maintaining our website and digital platforms.

Helps cover the cost of maintaining our website and digital platforms. $50 : Supports investigative reporting on local issues that affect our community.

: Supports investigative reporting on local issues that affect our community. $100: Enables expanded coverage to serve a broader audience.

Enables expanded coverage to serve a broader audience. Other Amount: Your contribution, no matter the size, makes a meaningful impact on our ability to sustain and grow our services.

To donate, please visit our donation page or send your contribution to Box 525, Norwalk CT 06852. Every donation, large or small, helps keep our news engine going.

Sincerely,

NancyOnNorwalk Board of Directors