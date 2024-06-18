NancyOnNorwalk welcomes reporter Malik Brizan-Reed

NancyOnNorwalk is pleased to introduce our summer reporting intern, Malik Brizan-Reed. Malik is a multimedia journalist and 2024 master’s degree candidate at City University of New York’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. He specializes in arts, culture, and childcare issues.

As a local news reporter, Malik is particularly experienced in covering festivals, rallies, and protests. He excels in content creation for social media. And he has a passion for telling unique, newsworthy stories.

To suggest coverage or offer a news tip, email Malik at [email protected].

Malik will be with us through the middle of August. If you see him around Norwalk, say hi.