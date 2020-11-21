National Honor Societies 2020-21

The Board of Education is pleased to honor the 2020-2021 National Honor Society members of Brien McMahon High School, Center for Global Studies, Norwalk High School, and P-TECH Norwalk.

The National Honor Society is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. More than just an honor roll, the National Honor Society serves to recognize those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These characteristics have been associated with membership in the organization since its beginning in 1921.

Community service work both in groups as well as on an individual basis remains a central pillar of National Honor Society membership. During this challenging time, this year’s honor students are finding unique ways to serve the community.

The Brien McMahon National Honor Society Chapter is made up of 70 members. These Brien McMahon students will provide 15 hours of community service to their chosen project, including virtual tutoring. Chapter members will also focus on donating money and time to in-school projects. By the end of the year, this chapter will have completed 1,050 hours of community service, and given over $1000 to charitable organizations.

The Center for Global Studies Chapter of the National Honor Society welcomed 20 juniors last year, to become the very first members of the CGS chapter. The newly formed chapter is proud to induct members who serve as role models for other students, and who will serve as leaders within our community. Student members volunteer their time tutoring their peers, and helping to organize potluck dinners and other school activities.

The Kevin M. Eidt Chapter of the National Honor Society at Norwalk High School has 25 active members. These students submit a minimum of four community service hours each month. The chapter continues to work with the Sister City Project, having raised over $10,000 in the past four years. This year, members have implemented a virtual peer-tutoring program for those in the NHS community. This year marks the 25th year of the Kevin M. Eidt Scholarship Fund, named after Norwalk High 1996 Valedictorian Kevin Eidt. Members plan to implement two special service projects to celebrate his legacy, one at the Norwalk Soup Kitchen and the other called Kevin’s Day of Service.

The P-TECH Norwalk National Honor Society – The Ryan Stelly Chapter, is a newly formed chapter. Membership has been earned through the effective demonstration of the four qualities that serve as standards for the National Honor Society. Chapter members kicked of the year by working on a reading library for elementary school-aged children. Students are building the library, and looking to implement a pilot with a nearby elementary school. Future projects may also include bringing cheer and kindness to elderly care facilities in Norwalk.

Members of the National Honor Society demonstrate leadership by example, consistent academic excellence and, most importantly, honorable character. On behalf of the entire Board of Education, we congratulate the members of the Brien McMahon National Honor Society Chapter, the Center for Global Studies Chapter of the National Honor Society, the Kevin M. Eidt Chapter of the National Honor Society at Norwalk High School, and the P-TECH Norwalk National Honor Society – The Ryan Stelly Chapter. We celebrate the accomplishments of these students and wish them all the best for the future.