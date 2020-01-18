NCC offers new career training programs

NORWALK, Conn. – Three new non-credit career training programs are being rolled out by Norwalk Community College’s Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development, according to a press release. For more info on the programs, call (203) 857 7080.

Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) Certification

Combining 36 hours of instruction with 75 hours of hands-on training in lab and clinical settings, the Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) course will prepare students to give care in homes, hospitals and long-term care facilities. Full attendance at all lectures, labs, and clinical assignments is required for certification eligibility. At the semester’s end, students will be given the State written and clinical exams at no extra cost. The course is approved by the Connecticut Department of Public Health. Start date is Thursday Feb. 6.

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic Certification

The 39-session EMT Basic program, taught in partnership with Norwalk Hospital, includes such fundamentals as first aid, patient assessment, extrication, hazardous materials, and terrorism awareness. Completion will qualify students to take the National Registry Exam, which is a prerequisite for national EMT certification. Extensive reading and reading comprehension are required, and students must put in Emergency Medical Service (EMS) clinical time at Norwalk Hospital. The program meets all National Registry and Connecticut requirements.

Classes will be on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6-10 p.m. beginning on Thursday Jan. 23. There will also be some Saturday classes.

Real Estate Seminars

Starting on Friday Feb. 7, a series of 17 real estate seminars will address various topics for salespeople and brokers. All the seminars meet the Connecticut Real Estate Commission’s minimum requirements for three hours of continuing education for license renewal. Seminars meet for one session and are offered at staggered times throughout February, March and April.

For the complete NCC schedule of non-credit classes, visit NCC’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development website at www.norwalk.edu or call (203) 857 7080.