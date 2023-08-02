NCHC offers free events during National Health Center Week

NORWALK, Conn. — A slate of free public events celebrating National Health Center Week is announced by Norwalk Community Health Center. All the events will be held at the Health Center’s 120 Connecticut Ave. flagship facility, except the Monday launch event at The SoNo Collection.

Disposable diaper giveaway for newborn through toddler, sizes subject to availability, Thursday Aug. 10, from 4 until 8 p.m. “Take Your Best Shot:” Healthy family fun on Saturday Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Expect games including hoops, bounce houses, and dart soccer plus music, face painting, arts and crafts, community and vendor tables, a community art project with Rene Soto, health screenings, COVID10 info, schedulers for back-to-school vaccinations and physicals, and all ages COVID vaccine clinics.

Program updates and more details will be posted at www.norwalkchc.org/events and on the Norwalk Community Health Center Facebook page.

Health centers are said to save the healthcare system more than $24 billion annually in reduced emergency, hospital, and specialty care costs.

Founded in 1999, Norwalk Community Health Center is an independent nonprofit safety net for the 15% of local residents lacking wherewithal to attain healthcare. Serving more than 12,000 patients, the Center offers care ranking among America’s top 10% of all health care centers according to the U.S. Human Services and Resources Administration. The Center’s website is at www.norwalkchc.org.