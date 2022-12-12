Neighbors fighting Saugatuck apartments appeal for donations
Project is just east of Norwalk/Westport line
WESTPORT — The group fighting a plan to build a three-building, 157-unit apartment complex at the end of Hiawatha Lane Extension has issued a “urgent appeal” for donations.
Save Old Saugatuck sent an email and posted the request on its website. It has a challenge to the development pending in appellate court and an outstanding legal debt of more than $23,000.
“I’ve been hoping contributions would filter in …,” Carolanne Curry wrote. “I know times are tight, and it’s the holiday season … but sadly our deadline is here now and I’m left with no other choice but to reach out. It now has become a measure of funding that will determine whether or not we are able to go forward in our effort to succeed in SAVING OLD SAUGATUCK.”
The group has for almost two decades opposed Summit Saugatuck’s development at the western end of their neighborhood, which is between Interstate 95, Metro-North Railroad tracks, Norwalk’s city line and Saugatuck Avenue. It’s one of the last remaining clusters of modest housing in Westport.
Summit filed its plans under the state’s 8-30g legislation, which allows developers to bypass the usual zoning process and regulations in municipalities that lack 10 percent of their housing stock that qualified as affordable.
Johnny cardamone December 12, 2022 at 9:10 am
This affordable housing racket is a joke, a bad joke🥵👎🏽
David Muccigrosso December 12, 2022 at 10:00 am
Zero sympathy.
The world, this nation, is not YOUR trinket to preserve in amber. It belongs to, as our Constitution so eloquently puts it, “posterity”.
You failed -for DECADES- to do the neighborly thing and adopt gentle density that wouldn’t overly disrupt your lives, all while hiding behind quaint lies about “neighborhood character”.
This is the crisis that YOU created. Don’t act so shocked that the suburban utopia you tried to will into existence collapsed under the weight of its contradictions. The Greeks had a word for that: “hubris”.
John O'Neill December 12, 2022 at 11:09 am
This is amusing. Many of the people fighting this particular Section 8-30 housing in Westport are the same people pushing it in other areas. Personally, I think that neighborhood could use a gigantic religious center as well…Open up your hearts in your own backyard. Kind of reminds me of the leaders of Desegregate Connecticut who live in Homogenous Weston, Ct. Or political leaders who vie for votes in Bridgeport every couple of years while living in multi million dollar homes in Greenwich while sending their kids to $55k per year private schools (Himes and Blumenthal for those interested) Yes, it’s the season of giving. How about Westporters actually giving something besides advice and money. How about giving a home to those less fortunate. Maybe, God forbid some beach access as well.