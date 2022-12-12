Neighbors fighting Saugatuck apartments appeal for donations

Project is just east of Norwalk/Westport line

WESTPORT — The group fighting a plan to build a three-building, 157-unit apartment complex at the end of Hiawatha Lane Extension has issued a “urgent appeal” for donations.

Save Old Saugatuck sent an email and posted the request on its website. It has a challenge to the development pending in appellate court and an outstanding legal debt of more than $23,000.

“I’ve been hoping contributions would filter in …,” Carolanne Curry wrote. “I know times are tight, and it’s the holiday season … but sadly our deadline is here now and I’m left with no other choice but to reach out. It now has become a measure of funding that will determine whether or not we are able to go forward in our effort to succeed in SAVING OLD SAUGATUCK.”

The group has for almost two decades opposed Summit Saugatuck’s development at the western end of their neighborhood, which is between Interstate 95, Metro-North Railroad tracks, Norwalk’s city line and Saugatuck Avenue. It’s one of the last remaining clusters of modest housing in Westport.

Summit filed its plans under the state’s 8-30g legislation, which allows developers to bypass the usual zoning process and regulations in municipalities that lack 10 percent of their housing stock that qualified as affordable.

