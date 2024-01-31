New Haven Center for Performing Arts completes purchase of Wall Street Theater

(Contributed)

The Wall Street Theater has been purchased by New Haven Center for Performing Arts Inc (NHCPA) under NHCPA LLC, a news release said.

The transaction came after former management reached a settlement in the foreclosure action filed by Patriot Bank. In December, then-Theater Company President Suzanne Cahill called the expected purchase “a historic and exciting change.”

“NHCPA’s experience and relationships will provide world class entertainment to the Norwalk community starting in 2024,” Wednesday’s news release said. “Wall Street Theater represents a strategic move to further enhance its commitment to providing exceptional and diverse entertainment experiences. The acquisition aligns with the organization’s vision to foster a vibrant and inclusive arts community, creating a hub for creativity in Norwalk and the surrounding areas.”

NHCPA’s portfolio includes College Street Music Hall and Westville Music Bowl.

(Contributed)

The news release said:

“A cherished venue with a rich history, the theater on Wall Street has been a cornerstone of the local arts scene in Norwalk for over 100 years. NHCPA recognizes the cultural and historical significance of the Wall Street Theater and is dedicated to preserving its legacy with the introduction of new and exciting programming.

“Wall Street Theater has received a refresh throughout the building and a rigorous cleaning. Equipment upgrades including state of the art concert audio and lighting systems, and overhauled backstage areas to excel beyond industry standards, and accommodate top-level talent. Concert fans attending Wall Street Theater will be greeted with the same superb concert experience that they enjoy at College Street Music Hall and Westville Music Bowl.

“NHCPA has retained Premier Concerts / Manic Presents to exclusively promote shows in the revitalized venue.

“Looking at 2024, Wall Street Theater has a quickly filling spring schedule which includes:

An Evening with Cowboy Junkies – February 21 st

Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA – Friday, March 1 st

Roastmaster Jeff Ross – Friday, March 8 th

The Wolfe Tones – March 13 th

The Samples – Saturday, April 6 th

Real Estate w/ Marina Allen – Friday, April 19 th

Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour – April 21 st

Are You Garbage? (Live Podcast) – Friday, April 26 th

Beach Fossils w/ Nation of Language – Saturday, April 27th

“Tickets for these shows are available now at wallstreettheater.com