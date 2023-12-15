New Haven nonprofit set to acquire embattled Wall Street Theater

At right is the Wall Street Theater. (File photo)

The Wall Street Theater is being acquired by the New Haven Center for Performing Arts, Theater Company President Suzanne Cahill said.

Cahill, in an email to entertainment contractors, called the expected transition “a historic and exciting change.”

It comes as the Wall Street Theater nears a deadline in its effort to avoid being evicted by Patriot Bank in a foreclosure action. Under the settlement agreement, The Wall Street Theater can avoid being evicted by paying the bank $3.1 million, the agreed upon value of its real estate, although the debt is said to be nearly $9 million. The deadline for payment is Dec. 15 – today – but the theater could get an extension of that deadline to Feb. 28 if it proves that $108,145 in sewer and property taxes have been paid to the City.

Cahill’s Thursday email said the acquistion would be “tomorrow.”

She did not reply to a Thursday evening email seeking more information.

“After years of rising costs, declines in attendance, music industry agency consolidation, and Live Nation’s monolithic impact in our region, we found it time to rethink what defines our organization and what the theater will be in the future,” Cahill said in the email. “With this in mind, we returned to the Wall Street Theater’s mission: to preserve, educate, promote, and advance the performing arts. The board of directors and stakeholders determined that working closely with like-minded organizations would secure a path forward that would advance this mission.”

The New Haven Center for Performing Arts fit the bill, she said. Its output includes Westville Music Bowl, College Street Music Hall and more.

“In today’s ever-changing landscape, independent venues must band together to maintain the vitality of independent performances in our communities,” Cahill wrote. “…Any contracts for 2024 have been assumed by NHCPA.”