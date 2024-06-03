New health clinic to serve students and families at NPS Family Center this fall  

The NPS Family Center opened in 2021-22 to provide one-stop family-facing school services for current families and those new to the city. (Photo : Claire Schoen)

A new health clinic will open this fall at the Norwalk Public School’s (NPS) Family Center on Park Street, bringing essential healthcare services to the families of NPS. Unlike the existing school-based health centers, this one will offer comprehensive care not only to students but to their families.

This school year alone, there have been 2,586 visits to the five centers within the schools. That number convinced the Norwalk Community Health Center that healthcare services were needed not only by students, but by their families as well.

To offer health services free of charge, NPS partnered with The Human Services Council and The Norwalk Community Health Center. The Human Services Council supports students at West Rocks Middle School, Norwalk High School, and Nathan Hale Middle School, while The Norwalk Community Health Center, ranked by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration in the top 10% of healthcare centers nationwide for quality of care, serves students at Ponus Ridge Middle School and Brien McMahon High School.

“These are very high quality partners providing very high quality services, which students may not be able to access outside of school hours, whether that’s because of transportation or appointment availability in the community,” said Jennifer Rolinson, assistant school nurse supervisor for NPS, “There are so many challenges with health care.”

The centers are staffed daily with a nurse practitioner or physician assistant, a licensed clinical social worker or behavioral health counselor, and a psychiatrist. Rebecca Kaplan, director of clinical operations and healthcare innovation, described the providers as “extremely passionate” about their work. The services are offered even when schools are closed. Students can contact their therapists any time, and the facilities are open during the summer.

The providers work alongside the school nurse and the child’s primary care doctor in a coordinated effort to deliver optimal care. When a student seeks assistance, the first point of contact is the school nurse, who assesses their needs. The nurse refers the student to the health center if medical attention is required. There, the student is attended to by an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), who conducts evaluations, prescribes medications if necessary, and communicates with the student’s primary care doctor as needed.

The existence of these centers “allow students to be in school, stay in school, and be present in school, both in body and mind,” said Rolinson. Additionally, parents are spared the need to take time off from work to transport their child to a doctor’s office or stress over securing appointment times.

Norwalk Community Health Center opened two new School-Based Health & Wellness Centers at

Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy and Brien McMahon High School in Fall 2023.

While the centers offer a wide variety of physical care, such as diagnoses and treatments of minor illnesses and injuries, health screenings, immunizations, and physical exams, many students seek help for their mental health. “There is a very significant need for mental health services,” said Rolinson. The center offers individual, group, and family counseling, as well as crisis intervention, suicide prevention, and anti-bullying services.

Students report significant benefits from the centers. One student from Brien McMahon said, “I feel very happy since I started having therapy, because I feel much better. They supported me a lot by giving me advice [and] listening to me without judging me. I like the services and I am having one of the best experiences. My grades have improved greatly.” Another student said, “The clinic benefits me while at school [because] I receive the help I need… As a person, the clinic has made me feel the best in different senses.”

To offer health services free of charge, NPS partners with The Human Services Council and The Norwalk Community Health Center. (Photo credit: Claire Schoen)

Despite significant strides, JoAnn Malinowski, health services coordinator, noted an ongoing effort to enhance the centers’ reach. Although they assist a substantial number of students, many remain unenrolled. The enrollment process is straightforward: parents simply sign a consent form, after which the center schedules an appointment with the child and his or her parents to learn about the child’s specific needs.

The new health clinic at the NPS Family Center will offer comprehensive healthcare services to the Norwalk Public Schools community. According to Rolinson, the center is set to open on or before October 1, 2024. This new facility will extend its services to meet the health needs of all family members visiting the Family Center, providing the same high quality screenings, immunizations, and checkups currently available within our schools.

More information about the Family Center, School-Based Health Centers, and the consent forms can be found at the links below:

The Family Center:

For students attending West Rocks Middle School, Norwalk High School, and Nathan Hale Middle School:

For students attending Ponus/Concord Magnet School and Brien McMahon High School: