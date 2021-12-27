New Matching Funds!

Dear Readers,

We’ve been telling you about NewsMatch, and thanks to many of you, we hit the initial target of $10,000, moving us closer to our goal of $50,000.

But we aren’t done yet!

Thanks to a new challenge match from some generous local supporters, every dollar up to $5,000 will be matched, thanks to a new challenge match from local donors. $10 becomes $20; $50 becomes $100; $250 becomes $500. Every dollar counts.

But wait, there’s more! If we can raise $5,000 between now and December 31, we’ll earn a $1,000 from NewsMatch.

The success of our fundraising efforts now will enable us to focus on what we do best — bring you hard-hitting, timely news of Norwalk.

Please give generously. Your local newsroom depends on it.



With gratitude,

The NoN Board of Directors

P.S. Did you know that under the CARES act, gifts of up to $300 per individual are tax-deductible, even if you don’t typically itemize?

To all our readers, best wishes for a happy, healthy holiday season, and a wonderful New Year!