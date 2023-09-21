New Norwalk recycling effort offers cash for cans, plastic and glass bottles

Norwalkers can redeem plastic and glass bottles and aluminum cans for instant cash on Monday Sept. 25 and Monday Oct. 9 from 3 until 6 p.m. at 98 South Main Street in SoNo. According to a news release, EyeRecycle, the city’s partner in the event, will pay you five cents per item when you drop off, and there’s no redemption limit. If you buy an optional EyeRecycle reusable bag for 50 cents and load it up to the fill line, you’ll get $10.

Only Norwalk residents are eligible.

Glass bottles need to be packed in boxes.

Enter from South Main Street.

Address questions to Norwalk Waste and Recycling Manager at Thomas Szabo at (203) 854-3215 or email [email protected].

EyeRecycle’s website is at Home – Eye Recycle.