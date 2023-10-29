New Norwalk skate park celebrated with ribbon cutting

A skateboarder, Saturday at Calf Pasture Beach. (Harold F. Cobin)

Norwalk celebrated its new Calf Pasture Beach skatepark Saturday, as officials held a ribbon cutting in conjunction with unseasonably good weather attracting athletic folks to enjoy the new facility.

“This is an amazing thing for the young people,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “… This was something that’s been in the works for a while. You remember the other one that we had here, which was usable and nice. But now this is something, this takes it to the next level.”

In February, the Common Council authorized a $1.5 million contract with Grindline Skateparks Inc. to build the park, designed with community input, to fit into the same footprint as the previous facility.

Rilling said Saturday that capital budget borrowing combined with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build the park. Jane Seymour’s son designed it.

The former Norwalk skate park, February at Calf Pasture Beach. (Nancy Chapman)

The old park was “drastically need of improvement” and has been replaced by a “world class facility,” said Norwalk Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers.

“We truly believe that investing in recreational and parks will bring the best for our community,” Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares said. “This is a good way to take the kids out of doing things that they are not supposed to do. And being outside, being more active, and also enjoying this beautiful place that we have here at the beach.”

A skateboarder, Saturday at Calf Pasture Beach. (Harold F. Cobin)

She also pointed out that the Council recently approved the city’s first new Recreation and Parks Master Plan since 1996. It will guide City investments; one priority is to provide enjoyable amenities within a 10-minute walk of every residence, she said.

“This is magic, because the weather is great,” said Recreation and Parks Committee Chairwoman Darlene Young (D-District B). “This is what Norwalk is all about is young people and doing what is right for the community…. Norwalk deserves this. And this has been a long time coming.”

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.

A skateboarder, Saturday at Calf Pasture Beach. (Harold F. Cobin)

The former Norwalk skate park, February at Calf Pasture Beach. (Nancy Chapman)