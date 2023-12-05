New Norwalker alarmed by Cranbury Park rumor

Finley, a two-and-a-half year old Bernedoodle, in Cranbury Park. (Contributed)

A new Norwalk resident got a rude surprise this week when a fellow Cranbury Park aficionado told him the park’s woods were going to be removed in favor of disc golf.

Not true, according to Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews.

The resident said he and his wife love walking their dog in Cranbury Park but a fellow dogwalker “stopped us to say that the town is planning on converting all of the woodlands to an expanded Disc Golf course (even claiming that they were deliberately poisoning trees to do so, which seems quite far-fetched).”

Woods Mathews said, “There aren’t any plans to expand the disc golf area at Cranbury Park.”

According to the City’s website, Cranbury Park offers 227 acres of wooded trails “and a dog-friendly environment in the orchard. The Great Lawn presents a dramatic backdrop to wedding receptions and festivals all year long. The park also features a challenging 18-hole Disc Golf Course that winds in and out of the woods.”

The new Norwalker was glad to hear that there are no plans to expand disc golf, saying, “Finley, our gigantic but adorable (biased opinion) Bernedoodle will be thrilled.”