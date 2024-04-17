New pastor to be installed this Sunday at UCC Rowayton

Rev. Sal Sapienza, unanimously picked as United Church of Rowayton’s next settled pastor, will be installed by the Fairfield West Association on Sunday April 21 at 2 p.m. As the third settled pastor in the Church’s 76-year history, he succeeds Rev. John Livingston who retired in 2022.

Sapienza, a New York City native, spent the past 10 years as the senior pastor of Douglas United Church of Christ in Saugatuck/Douglas, Michigan, where his sermons amassed over 500,000 YouTube views and the congregation’s membership quadrupled during his tenure. His Michigan years also included stints as UCC Grand West Association Council Moderator and as a two-time-elected UCC General Synod Delegate. An NYU and All Faiths Seminary graduate, he previously taught high school English for 12 years, and he established St. Francis AIDS Ministry in Manhattan with Father Mychal Judge (“The Saint of 9/11”). His 2013 novel Seventy Times Seven got two Lambda Literary Award nominations and was adapted into the award-winning 2017 feature film Brotherly Love.

According to a news release, Mayor Rilling and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff will give citations at the installation, and Rev. Darrell L. Goodwin, Executive Minister of the Southern New England Conference of the United Church of Christ will preach. A reception will follow the ceremony.

The Church is located at 210 Rowayton Avenue. More info is available from Church Office Manager Kris Jenkins (203) 866-1415 or email [email protected]. The Church’s website is at https://www.ucrowayton.org.