New Red Cross blood donation center at Norwalk Inn

The Norwalk Inn & Conference Center. (Contributed)

An emergency blood shortage is developing nationwide. According to a news release, essential medical procedures are jeopardized, as the American Red Cross faces its lowest blood donor turnout in two decades.

In response, the family-owned Norwalk Inn & Conference Center, located at 99 East Ave., will help bridge the gap by allowing the Red Cross to operate a convenient blood donation center in the Inn’s opulent Grand Ballroom at specific times ongoing.

The Ballroom’s initial donation schedule is

Sunday Jan. 21 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Monday Feb. 5 from 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Subsequent opportunities at the Inn will occur approximately every 56 days.

Expect refreshments and snacks when you donate. Schedule your appointment at Schedule a Blood, Platelet or Plasma Donation | American Red Cross (redcrossblood.org)

Norwalk Inn General Manager Maria DeVito said, “Giving back is at the heart of our family and partnering with the Red Cross for regular blood drives felt like a perfect extension of our values. When my late dad needed lifesaving blood transfusions, the Red Cross and generous donors ensured the blood he needed was readily available. This personal experience, coupled with my lifelong journey as a donor and even organizing a successful blood drive in graduate school, solidifies my commitment to this vital cause.”

Red Cross Donor Recruitment Account Manager Thomas O’Neill said, “The Norwalk Inn’s community-minded spirit in providing this beautiful space is truly commendable. Their partnership makes it easier for more people to donate, significantly contributing to our critical blood supply. Every pint donated truly makes a difference in someone’s life.”

The Red Cross website is at www.redcross.org

The Norwalk Inn and Conference Center’s website is at www.norwalkinn.com