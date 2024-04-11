Quantcast

New reservation system in place for pickleball courts

By


Use of Norwalk’s popular outdoor tennis and pickleball courts is now regulated by a new reservation system “to ensure accessibility and fairness,” according to a news release.

The reservation fee to guarantee your court is $15 per hour for residents and $25 per hour for non-residents. There’s a two-court reservation limit per transaction. Players without a reservation may still use a vacant court that hasn’t been reserved.

To reserve your court:

  • Sign in to your Active Net account (or create an account if you don’t have one) at http://scb.ai/Nvtpyt.
  • Select the “Reservations “ tab at the top left-hand side of the screen.
  • Select either “Pickleball Courts” or “Tennis Courts.”
  • See court availability.
  • Select an available location, court number and desired time slot (maximum of 2 hours per court).
  • Agree to the waiver and rules of conduct.
  • Proceed to check out.

You’ll get a permit via email showing your reservation date, time and court location.

Current locations

  • Mathews Park, 295 West Avenue (three tennis courts, two of which have pickleball lines). Open daily from sunrise until sunset.
  • Nathan Hale Middle School, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue (two tennis courts, both have pickleball lines). Open Monday through Friday 4 p.m. until sunset; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. until sunset.
  • Woodward Park, 155 Woodward Avenue (four tennis courts all having pickleball lines, plus four dedicated pickleball courts). Open Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. until sunset; Sunday 9 a.m. until sunset.

More courts are planned for this spring or summer at Ludlow Park, Rowayton Elementary School, and the Senior Center.

A lot of additional info is at Pickleball | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.gov). Address your questions to Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department at (203) 854-7806 or email [email protected].

Recommended

Banner
Still need help with your taxes? Here’s how to get (free) help
Norwalk Council Approves $45.4 Million Capital Budget, Bemoaning the Process
Norwalk Council Approves $45.4 Million Capital Budget, Bemoaning the Process
Kendall Elementary’s real-world path to college begins in 2nd grade
Kendall Elementary’s real-world path to college begins in 2nd grade

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Proposed Changes to O&G Site Raise Environmental, Traffic Concerns

Norwalk Common Council to vote on $45.4 million capital budget

Norwalk Council Approves $45.4 Million Capital Budget, Bemoaning the Process

Kendall Elementary’s real-world path to college begins in 2nd grade

Losing Sight of the Bigger Picture

Recent Comments