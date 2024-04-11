New reservation system in place for pickleball courts

Use of Norwalk’s popular outdoor tennis and pickleball courts is now regulated by a new reservation system “to ensure accessibility and fairness,” according to a news release.
The reservation fee to guarantee your court is $15 per hour for residents and $25 per hour for non-residents. There’s a two-court reservation limit per transaction. Players without a reservation may still use a vacant court that hasn’t been reserved.
To reserve your court:
- Sign in to your Active Net account (or create an account if you don’t have one) at http://scb.ai/Nvtpyt.
- Select the “Reservations “ tab at the top left-hand side of the screen.
- Select either “Pickleball Courts” or “Tennis Courts.”
- See court availability.
- Select an available location, court number and desired time slot (maximum of 2 hours per court).
- Agree to the waiver and rules of conduct.
- Proceed to check out.
You’ll get a permit via email showing your reservation date, time and court location.
Current locations
- Mathews Park, 295 West Avenue (three tennis courts, two of which have pickleball lines). Open daily from sunrise until sunset.
- Nathan Hale Middle School, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue (two tennis courts, both have pickleball lines). Open Monday through Friday 4 p.m. until sunset; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. until sunset.
- Woodward Park, 155 Woodward Avenue (four tennis courts all having pickleball lines, plus four dedicated pickleball courts). Open Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. until sunset; Sunday 9 a.m. until sunset.
More courts are planned for this spring or summer at Ludlow Park, Rowayton Elementary School, and the Senior Center.
A lot of additional info is at Pickleball | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.gov). Address your questions to Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department at (203) 854-7806 or email [email protected].
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.