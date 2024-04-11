New reservation system in place for pickleball courts

Use of Norwalk’s popular outdoor tennis and pickleball courts is now regulated by a new reservation system “to ensure accessibility and fairness,” according to a news release.

The reservation fee to guarantee your court is $15 per hour for residents and $25 per hour for non-residents. There’s a two-court reservation limit per transaction. Players without a reservation may still use a vacant court that hasn’t been reserved.

To reserve your court:

Sign in to your Active Net account (or create an account if you don’t have one) at http://scb.ai/Nvtpyt.

Select the “Reservations “ tab at the top left-hand side of the screen.

Select either “Pickleball Courts” or “Tennis Courts.”

See court availability.

Select an available location, court number and desired time slot (maximum of 2 hours per court).

Agree to the waiver and rules of conduct.

Proceed to check out.

You’ll get a permit via email showing your reservation date, time and court location.

Current locations

Mathews Park, 295 West Avenue (three tennis courts, two of which have pickleball lines). Open daily from sunrise until sunset.

Nathan Hale Middle School, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue (two tennis courts, both have pickleball lines). Open Monday through Friday 4 p.m. until sunset; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. until sunset.

Woodward Park, 155 Woodward Avenue (four tennis courts all having pickleball lines, plus four dedicated pickleball courts). Open Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. until sunset; Sunday 9 a.m. until sunset.

More courts are planned for this spring or summer at Ludlow Park, Rowayton Elementary School, and the Senior Center.

A lot of additional info is at Pickleball | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.gov). Address your questions to Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department at (203) 854-7806 or email [email protected].