Quantcast

New sidewalks, street improvements are reducing speeds on West Rocks Road

By


NORWALK, Conn. — Flashing lights, raised crosswalks and speed indicators installed near West Rocks Middle School have reduced traffic speeds in the area by more than 20 percent, according to the city.

Mayor Barbara Smyth announced the speed data at a gathering marking the completion of more than two miles of sidewalks and other improvements where she was joined by U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, who she thanked for a $1.4 million federal earmark that funded the work.

“This stretch of road is home to three of our Norwalk schools, and every day, students, families, teachers, pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers use these roads,” the mayor said. “So investing in safety here wasn’t just important, it was the right thing to do.”

Himes commended local officials for bringing the project on time and under budget.

“People are cynical about government these days, legitimately say, ‘What happens to my tax dollars that I send to Washington?’ And we say, ‘You know what it’s doing? It’s keeping your kids healthy and safe, and giving them the opportunity to walk to school,’ which of course is a wonderful opportunity,” the congressman said. “Let’s do more of this stuff.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes speaks in front of West Rocks Middle School Oct. 1, 2026 at a gathering to celebrate new sidewalks and other improvements. (Photo by Ethan Fry)

Smyth also thanked state Sen. Bob Duff for a $1.1 million grant that helped fund the work.

“Most people walking on West Rocks Road probably didn’t realize how much nicer it could be with sidewalks and slow traffic,” Duff said, recalling a groundbreaking last year when he said vehicles were going by much faster. “This is really going to be such a game-changer.”

Jim Travers, the city’s director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking, said the West Rocks project was part of more than six miles of new crosswalks built in 2026.

“That is meaningful progress by connecting our neighborhoods and making our streets safer and more accessible for everyone,” he said.

Norwalk Public Schools Interim Superintendent Sandra Faioes said that middle school students who live within 1.5 miles of school aren’t able to get bus transportation, “so for these students, safe walking routes are essential.”

“These new sidewalks, crosswalks, and reduced speed zones will help them travel to and from school more safely every single day,” she said.

State Rep. Dominique Johnson recalled knocking on residents’ doors in the area in the past and having to dodge 40 mph traffic while crossing the street.

“Now we don’t have to do that anymore, thanks to these amazing sidewalks and these traffic calming measures in the most important place we can possibly put them, right next to our schools,” she said.

City Council members Richard Dellinger and Jan Degenshein, and Board of Education member Ashley Gulyas were also in attendance, along with West Rocks Middle School Principal Adam Reynolds and several students, who joined officials in the ceremonial planting of an Armstrong maple tree in front of the school afterward.

The mayor noted that no trees were removed during the sidewalk project, and 22 new street trees would be planted as part of the improvements.

Recommended

Norwalk, ‘A Community in Support,’ marks ADHD Awareness month
Norwalk, ‘A Community in Support,’ marks ADHD Awareness month
‘Arts Over Norwalk’ celebrates city’s cultural district
‘Arts Over Norwalk’ celebrates city’s cultural district
INTEMPO to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with concerts in Stamford, Greenwich
INTEMPO to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with concerts in Stamford, Greenwich

Comments

One response to “New sidewalks, street improvements are reducing speeds on West Rocks Road”

  1. John O’Neill

    I never realized sidewalks would be such a big story. I guess you can’t talk about affordability as our property taxes
    have gone up 40%+ in the last 3 years. Our roads are an unpaved mess, but hey we have great sidewalks.
    Dominique Johnson dodging cars going 40 MPH drumming up votes? Surely, she can come up with a better
    story than that?? Funny, I don’t recall her ever publicly questioning the speed enforcement on those streets.

Leave a Reply

SUPPORT
NancyOnNorwalk!

Hyperlocal. Independent. Essential.

DONATE TODAY

Get the
Daily Newsdown

Popular Stories

Storm floods Vets Park, closes streets, cuts power to thousands across Connecticut

Norwalk officials warn $3.3 million school health insurance cost pressure could double as budget season begins

Opinion: From Hartford to Greece: Norwalk taxpayers deserve answers

Norwalk Oyster Festival expects loss of revenue after rain forces Sunday closure

City asks for state approval to lower speed limits near beaches, Woodbury Avenue

Recent Comments

Secret Link