Newsflash: Additional $20K community match for NoN!

Dear Readers:

Nancy Chapman meets Mary Tyler Moore, Feb. 25 in Minneapolis, MN. (Claire Schoen)

We have some exciting news.

Thanks to the generosity of several readers as well as the NoN board of directors, we can announce an additional $20,000 match for contributions to our year-end fund drive.

This is huge for us.

When we announced our campaign in November, we set an ambitious fundraising target of $75,000 – half our anticipated budget for 2024. Right now we are halfway there, and have met the maximum match from NewsMatch. We now have until midnight, December 31, to reach our goal.

Many of you have already donated, and for that we are extremely grateful. We truly are.

More than ever, we need local support to keep us going. When you think of NoN, think about the coverage we deliver – from local elections, education, zoning issues, council meetings to opinions and letters from readers like you. We do all this with a dedicated team of volunteers, freelancers, and one paid employee. One. For a city of 90,000.

With your support we can do more in 2024. Let’s meet this $20,000 challenge head-on, and not leave a single dollar on the table. Please donate what you can, and know that it will be matched entirely, thanks to others who – like you – appreciate the value of hyperlocal news.

Cheers,

NoN Board of Directors

P.S. Already donated? Share this with a friend and let them know their donation will be doubled!