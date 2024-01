(Norwalk Fire Department)

The Red Cross is providing housing for 10 people and a dog after three apartments were declared unfit for occupancy Tuesday due to a fire that burned a two-story house at 1 Center Ave., Deputy Norwalk Fire Chief Steven Shay said.

Fire was showing through the first-floor windows when fire crews arrived and the fire was controlled with first due assignment, he said. The fire is under investigation.

