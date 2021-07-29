NFD holds pandemic-delayed promotion ceremony

NORWALK, Conn. — The Fire Department conducted a ceremony Wednesday for the promotions of 11 of its members, including, for the first time, two assistant fire chiefs.

All but one of the 11 were selected for promotion last January by the Fire Commission and have been serving in their new positions, but their ceremonial swearings-in were delayed because of the pandemic.

Albert C. Bassett Jr. and Edward J. McCabe were appointed Assistant Fire Chiefs. Both have been with the department for 27 years.

Adam Markowitz, a 20-year department veteran, was appointed Deputy Fire Chief.

The department has three new Captains: Brian Thies, with 11 years of service; Robert T. Juda, 20 of service; and Bruce Sanford, 19 years of service.

Four members were appointed to the rank of Lieutenant: James D. Lyons Jr., 11 years of service; Corey Andrew Gilchrist, 8 years of service; Anthony O’Marra, 11 years of service; and Whitney King, 10 years of service.

Edgar J. Lopez has joined the Fire Marshal’s office with his promotion to Fire Inspector. Lopez has been with the department 10 years and previously was assigned to the Marine Division.

The ceremony was held on the apparatus floor of Station 2 on Connecticut Avenue before an audience of family members, friends and department personnel. Mayor Harry W. Rilling, who is also a Fire Commissioner, conducted the promotional swearings-in to the new positions.