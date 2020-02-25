NFD photo exhibit; craft beers; dinner for Vietnam vets

NORWALK, Conn. – Some Norwalk happenings:

NFD history to be highlighted in photo exhibit

Beer tasting Saturday in Wilton

Vietnam-era vets to be recognized

City Hall art show

The Norwalk Arts Commission’s first 2020 showing, “A Photographic Celebration of the History of Norwalk Firefighters,” will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 26 in the Mayor’s Gallery at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Avenue. Attendees will include Mayor Harry Rilling, Fire Chief Gino Gatto, exhibit curator Helen Roman, and Arts Commission Chair Marc Alan.

Craft beers

A craft beer tasting hosted by Modern Brew Age editor “Gregarious” Gregg Glaser will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 29 at Quaker Meeting House, located at 317 New Canaan Road in Wilton., according to a press release from sponsor Silvermine Community Association. The cost is $35 per person, with profits going to the Silvermine Scholarship Fund for deserving college-bound high school seniors. Attendance is limited to 50. To register, go here.

Dinner for veterans

Vietnam era veterans will be recognized at a family-style dinner w/cash bar to be held from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday Mar. 29 at American Legion Post 12, 60 County St. Norwalk, according to a press release. Admission is free for veterans who served from July 1, 1960 to April 30, 1975, and $20 per person for all others. All proceeds will benefit the American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion. To buy tickets, sponsor a veteran, or donate, visit this website. Inquiries may be sent to [email protected], or call (203) 866 8249.