NHA resident wins prize; Cornerstone’s T-Day luncheon; Humanists discussion

Diana’s artwork wins prize

A colorful drawing by 9-year-old Norwalk artist Diana Veliz is a winning entry in National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials’ annual poster competition, according to a news release. Diana, a Meadow Gardens resident, wins a $100 gift card. Her drawing will adorn the Association’s 2023 calendar, which will be sent to local leaders and members of Congress.

Contestants from public housing communities nationwide submitted entries with the theme “What Home Means to Me.”

Wendy Gerbier, Norwalk Housing Foundation Learning Center Director, said, “Diana put and lot of thought into this contest, and we are overjoyed for this wonderful recognition of her talent.” The Foundation’s Learning Centers, EnVision Center, and Scholarship Fund support education in the city’s public housing developments.

Norwalk Housing Authority’s website is at http://www.norwalkha.org

Thanksgiving Luncheon

Cornerstone Community Church’s 23rd annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon is planned for Sunday, Nov. 20 from noon until 2 p.m. at the church, 718 West Ave., Norwalk, directly across from Norwalk Public Library according to a news release.

Parking is at the Eagles Club on Mott Street. The event is free and inclusive. All are welcome, and you don’t need a reservation.

Attendees will enjoy cake and coffee, music, and kids’ crafts and games plus Violet the Clown, and then take home a free chef-prepared Thanksgiving dinner to go, first come first served.

“Food insecurity continues to be a challenge in Norwalk,” said Cornerstone Community Church Pastor Rev. Rubén Rivera-Martinez, “and we are honored to play a pivotal role in providing a much-needed ministry to the local community.”

Volunteers are needed for various support functions before and during the event. Get info and sign up at https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/1137006247515586081/false#/invitation

Donations are needed as well. Send your check to Cornerstone Community Church, 718 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850, or Venmo to @Come2Cornerstone (specify “Community Thanksgiving Luncheon” in the memo line.)

Email questions to Mary Jo Colman at [email protected], or call the church at (203) 866-3707.

Event sponsors include Stew Leonard’s, Chicken Joe’s of Cos Cob, Norwalk Community College Culinary Dept., Fairfield County Bank (Ridgefield), Temple Beth El, Aitoro Appliances Norwalk, Trader Joe’s, Boy and Girl Scouts of Norwalk and sister Methodist churches of Fairfield County.

Humanists and Freethinkers event

Ways to oppose the growing assault on secular government in the U.S. will be put forth by Center for Freethought Equality Political and PAC Coordinator Ron Millar, Ph.D. at 7 p.m. Monday Nov. 14. Catch it online, or in person at the Quaker Meeting House, located at 317 New Canaan Road, Wilton. Doors open at 6:30. Proof of vaccination is required.

A news release from the event’s sponsor Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC) says that secular, unaffiliated and nonreligious communities represent 25% of the population according to the Pew Research Council. Millar, whose dissertation probed Supreme Court church-state litigation, “works to achieve equality for the nontheist community by increasing the number of open humanists and atheists in public office at all levels of government.”

Register to attend or obtain a link for online viewing at at www.bit.ly/HFFCempowering.

HFFC’s website is at hffcct.org.