Niedzielski-Eichner declines to force a primary

NORWALK, Conn. — Nora Niedzielski-Eichner is not seeking a primary for the Democratic District 137 State Representative endorsement, she said.

Niedzielski-Eichner, a Common Council member at large, had sought the Democratic nomination but lost the Democratic Town Committee vote to Kadeem Roberts, 10-7. Niedzielski-Eichner could have forced a primary by collecting the required number of signatures on petitions. She won’t do that, she said Monday evening.

Roberts, a former Council member, appears set to face Republican-endorsed candidate Luis Estrella in the contest for the post held by Chris Perone, a Democrat, since 2005.

No Democrats have come into the registrars’ office to get petitions to force a primary, Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said Friday.

“There is still time, in theory, but a petitioning candidate would not want to waste a whole three-day weekend for getting signatures, so it is highly doubtful that there will be anyone at this point,” Wells wrote. “Remember that petitions for state-wide candidates and multi-town candidates come from the Secretary of the State. I only issue them for the ‘municipal’ offices on the ballot (Legislative Districts wholly within Norwalk, i.e. the 137th and 140th.)”

Republican Registrar Brian Smith said Thursday that no Republicans had come in seeking petitions.