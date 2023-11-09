NLT photo exhibit to celebrate natural beauty

“Celebrating Norwalk’s Natural Beauty,” a free exhibit of photos by Norwalk Land Trust Board members Bill Wrenn, David Fales, and Seeley Hubbard will debut in the Chittim-Howell House Gallery when the Land Trust’s annual meeting takes place on Wednesday Nov. 15 from 6 until 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s on the Green Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 60 East Avenue, Norwalk. Public attendance is welcome. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., or by appointment, according to a news release. For more info, call Land Trust president Lisa Shanahan at (203) 299-1504, or email her at [email protected].
People sometimes are like sheep Bob and they follow the leader. Look at the credentials of one of the victors…
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.