NLT: ‘Sale ends drive to preserve White Barn property’

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Land Trust’s campaign to preserve 15 acres on the old White Barn Theater property has ended, with the sale of the land to a home-building developer.

Able Construction plans to move forward with the plan the late Jim Fieber obtained Zoning approval for in 2015, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said. That would be a 15 home conservation development at 78 Cranbury Road and 440 Newtown Ave., adjacent to a 5-acre Land Trust preserve.

Fieber’s plan inspired outcry in 2015, with many protesting the proposed demolition of what was left of the late Broadway star Lucille Lortel’s White Barn Theater. Others said that it wasn’t really a conservation development given that Fieber was counting land under power lines, property that is under an easement and unlikely to be developed anyway. Eversource regularly poisons the land to prevent trees from growing, they said.

Waldo Mayo, a great-nephew of Lortell, formed The Lucille Lortel and Waldo Mayo White Barn Foundation in 2016 and tried to raise $5.2 million to buy the property.

The Norwalk Historical Commission proposed the city buy the land, with then-Chairman David Westmoreland suggesting it might be a revenue neutral proposition, with one plan selling sell 1.5 to 2 acres that are not environmentally sensitive nor historic so they could be developed for three or four houses. Mayor Harry Rilling expressed cautious interest.

None of these efforts stopped Fieber from demolishing the dilapidated theater building in August 2017 and in early 2018, the Land Trust launched a campaign to raise $4 million to buy the property. Fieber and his family had donated $1 million, the Land Trust said.

On Monday, the Land Trust issued a press release announced the property had been sold to Able Construction, with principals Peter Greenberg of Wilton and Jonathan Schwartz of Westport, on Jan. 6 “after the Norwalk Land Trust conceded it was unable to raise the funding to add to the five-acre easement it holds.”

Rilling said in an email, “I met numerous times with the individuals seeking donations and grants in order to purchase the White Barn property. These meetings were held frequently over the last several years. The city has open space funds and offered to allocate those funds to the purchase subject to approval of the Council. It was a challenging process all around and I am disappointed the White Barn group was unable to secure the necessary funding.”

The Land Trust release said, “In addition to the deed being recorded, the new owner also recorded a special permit for 15 housing units that the Fiebers obtained from the city.”

Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said that as of Monday, “we show no recordings in our office under Able Construction or Fieber Group. For that date or near that date.”

Land Trust publicist Marven Moss said he would try to clarify the situation but did not get back to NancyOnNorwalk on Monday.

The Land Trust release said, “D. Seeley Hubbard, re-elected president of the non-profit trust, said donors to the campaign will be contacted and reimbursed ‘with profound gratitude for supporting our initiative to protect this acreage with its abundant plant life, as a wildlife refuge and for its sheer scenic beauty.’”