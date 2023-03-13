Quantcast

NoN interviewed by Nyberg

From left, Ann Nyberg, Nancy Chapman and Claire Schoen, Feb. 2 in New Haven.

NORWALK, Conn. — A trip to Minneapolis was just one recent adventure for NancyOnNorwalk. Before that, Claire Schoen and Nancy Chapman traveled to New Haven to be interviewed by WTNH’s Ann Nyberg.

WTNH wrote:

“As more and more small-town newspapers fade into the sunset, there are still a few pioneers who work tirelessly to inform their communities.

“Nancy Chapman the founder, co-editor, and publisher of a hyper-local online newspaper that serves the town of Norwalk discussed her work in an interview with News 8 on Thursday.

“Chapman was joined by her colleague Claire Schoen, who serves on the board of directors at their nonprofit newspaper Nancy on Norwalk.”

