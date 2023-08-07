Quantcast

NoN to continue through August

By


I don’t have enough cats in my life so I’m going to visit these three.

NORWALK, Conn. — Here we go again: I am attempting to take two weeks off. You might think that would be easy in August but this ain’t no ordinary year.

Nevertheless, we have Coastal Connecticut Times founder Kelly Prinz on the case, a new volunteer moderating comments plus stalwart Harold F. Cobin pitching in, so you might not miss me after all. Let’s see what happens.

Wish me luck! As you read this, I am in Florida enjoying the above featured cats, two of who resemble members of the herd I’m currently considering family, and their humans. I know, August in Florida. My grandfather always said, “Hot enough for ya?”

No accounting for taste.

Comments

One response to “NoN to continue through August”

  1. Paul Cantor

    If anyone deserves a vacation it is you!!!!!!! What an impressive job you have done
    and are doing to enable we Norwalk residents to stay informed about local events.
    NON rocks.

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

South Norwalk residents surprised by noisy helicopter

Read More

Costco poised to expand Connecticut Avenue footprint

Oyster Festival headliners announced

Seaport Association’s ‘Margaritaville on the Beach’ cancelled

Norwalk Planning and Zoning approves plans for South Norwalk school

Advertisement


Recent Comments