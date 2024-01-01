NoN’s top 10 local stories of 2023

Quantcast

The former Doubletree Hotel’s backside, as seen in June from the Costco parking lot.

Here’s the top 10 most read Norwalk stories for 2023:

  1. Costco poised to expand Connecticut Avenue footprint
  2. Norwalk Police sergeant involved in fatal collision
  3. Norwalk woman arrested after allegedly driving into police officer, pedestrian
  4. Norwalk to sell parking lot for $4.6 million
  5. NPD investigating middle school 504 group, chief says
  6. Middle school field video condemned as racist
  7. Norwalk Police arrest Stamford couple
  8. Norwalk photos: Wall Street reversal
  9. NAACP alleges Norwalk Public Schools coverup
  10. New Norwalker alarmed by Cranbury Park rumor

Regarding number two on the list, the investigation into the fatal accident involving Norwalk Police Sgt. Shannon Sherry was last reported as ongoing by the State Police. Sherry is now NPD day shift supervisor.

The case involving the pedestrian and police officer struck by a speeding car in SoNo, number three on the list, has been statutorily sealed.

Regarding number seven, the State Judicial website lists the case involving Kelley Lombardo of Stamford as awaiting plea; while the case involving Michael Thomas Lombardo of Stamford is awaiting disposition.

