Distribution center planned for Norden Park

NORWALK, Conn. — Tractor trailers would be coming and going from Norden Place, under an application submitted to the Norwalk Zoning Commission.

The proposed redevelopment at 10 Norden Place unit A would convert 330,000 square feet of an existing building to warehouse, storage, and distribution facility use. The two southern driveways would be consolidated into one driveway.

Zoners are set to consider the application Wednesday.

“They have approximately eight different tenant spaces laid out within there. So there’s different users within that space, so they don’t have a specific tenant or tenants identified at this point,” Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin told the Planning Commission on July 21.

Planning Commission Chairwoman Frances DiMeglio observed that 18-wheelers would be coming off Interstate 95 exits 16 or 17 to get to the site. Kleppin agreed it’s a major issue.

“We’ve already identified that and probably will engage our peer review traffic consultant to look at that and study the implications,” Kleppin said.

Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Casey tried to get a different user in there, he said.

“The City is often criticized for being reactionary, but myself and economic development was very proactive on this site,” Kleppin said. “…We actually thought we had a user that would have been a complete home run for the city, but the deal fell through.”

DiMeglio said she’d been shown a different application a year ago.

Norwalk Center LLC bought the 32-acre property for $87 million in 2005, City records show. It’s appraised for $32.1 million.

Norden Place KB LLC is under contract to purchase a condominium from Norwalk Center, Attorney Carolyn J. Cavolo of Shipman & Goodwin explains in a narrative for the special permit application. Norwalk Center will retain ownership of the West Unit, and Norden KB would become the owner of the East Unit, which would be known as the Norwalk Distribution Center.

The distribution center would have 19 loading docks, eight new ones on the northeast side, along with six new ones five retrofitted docks on the southeastern side.

And, the “proposed warehouse is expected to generate less site generated traffic than the previously approved uses,” Tighe & Bond traffic engineers wrote to the Office of the State Traffic Administration (OSTA).

“The proposed use is in harmony with the Restricted Industrial zone and makes excellent use of an already existing and underutilized building,” Cavalo wrote. “As explained in greater detail in the Traffic Impact Study prepared by Tighe & Bond and submitted herewith, the proposed use will maintain stable traffic flow and will not adversely affect the safety or operating conditions of the surrounding road network in the vicinity of the site. The entrance/exit driveways have been carefully designed to prevent traffic hazards and to minimize vehicle queuing. The site provides adequate room for trucks and emergency vehicles to maneuver. Ample parking is provided.”

She wrote, “The Distribution Center will provide Norwalk with space that is in ‘increasing demand’ as noted in the City of Norwalk 2019-2029 Plan of Conservation and Development.”