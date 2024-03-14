Norden Park’s New Plan: MTA Work Site and Plant Nursery

A preliminary plan for using part of Norden Park for the MTA.

The City of Norwalk has gotten its first look at a new proposal for 10 Norden Place, the sprawling commercial property known as Norden Park. The proposed plan includes a transportation maintenance terminal for the MTA and the site of a plant nursery.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission met March 6 to review the latest plan application, which calls for “the adaptive reuse of 113,500 square feet of the existing building,” and some of the existing parking for a “transportation maintenance terminal to be used and occupied by the rail and culverts divisions of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.”

This would include the “daily use and storage of maintenance materials, structures, communications, signals, machines, and vehicles for the 150 employees who will work from the site.”

Attorney Liz Suchy, representing the owner of the property Norwalk Center LLC, said another application related to the site will come before the commission later in March to subdivide the property into three sections:

A 136,709 square-foot section that would be “leased or sold” to Courville Nurseries, a retail and wholesale plant company. “Courville had been located at 1 Meadow Street Extension in South Norwalk, however was forced to close and relocate due to the City of Norwalk’s acquisition of the Hatch and Bailey property at that address in connection with the new elementary school,” the application read.

43,272 square feet that would be used by the State Department of Transportation for the storage of materials

1.4 million square-foot section that would include the existing 600,000 square feet of buildings, the data recovery center and test building, and most of the parking on the site

Norden Park has been mostly vacant since Northrop Grumman closed its engineering and manufacturing facility there in 2012. Most recently, in 2021, a distribution center was proposed for the site, which drew fierce opposition from area residents. The proposal was eventually withdrawn.

The new proposal calls for the outdoor storage of “large steel pieces of rail, wood railroad ties, tie plates, lag bolts, corrugated plastic pipe and steel pipe, and other materials, along with parking for utility trucks and trailers.” According to the application, “with the exception of a small outdoor gas storage area, no chemicals will be stored on site nor will there be a fueling station on the property.”

About 150 Metro North employees, including engineers, managers, supervisors, and other tradesmen, will be on-site generally from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Commissioners asked for a breakdown of the employees and what they’ll be doing on the site, as well as more clarity on how much maintenance work would be happening on-site and what types of vehicles would be serviced there.

Commission Chair Lou Schulman said that “staff had a lot of good questions in their memo” that need to be addressed the next time this application comes before the commission for a full review.

The commission unanimously authorized a peer traffic review study, which will look at the traffic study done by the applicant and traffic impacts of the project.