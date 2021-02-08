Norden Place application withdrawn

NORWALK, Conn. — Would-be operators of a distribution center in Norden Place have withdrawn their application for the project.

The Zoning Commission has cancelled its public hearing, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, on the topic of the distribution center.

Zoners were considering a proposed conversion of a 330,000 square foot portion of the existing building located at 10 Norden Place to create a new warehouse and wholesale distribution facility with 19 loading docks and changes to the site’s existing parking lot and driveways. It was estimated that the business would produce 180-190 truck trips a day, with the owners promising to keep them between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., “to the extent commercially practicable.”

The proposal generated much opposition, including an East Norwalk Neighborhood Association petition signed by more than 1,700 people and statements from the Norwalk Board of Health and the Bike/Walk Commission enumerating reasons why it should not be approved. An opposition traffic analysis predicted that it could actually generate 400 truck trips a day.

That prediction was done on behalf of the Sasqua Hills Neighborhood Association, which was formed in response to the application. SHNA organizer Farhan Memom released this statement:

“It’s wonderful news that the application to build a giant warehouse distribution facility in East Norwalk have been withdrawn. This was an ill-conceived project that would have affected the health and safety of residents. This victory is a testament to the power of community action. It shows that by coming together and making our voices heard we don’t have to let out-of-town developers ruin our neighborhoods.

“So many people in our community put their time, talent and treasure into organizing a united opposition to this proposal. Through everyone’s efforts we were able to not only provide information on what this development would mean on a personal level, but our experts and consultants were able to show the misinformation and gaps in the applicants.

“We now have to shift our focus to ensure that Norwalk’s Zoning Commission considers imposing a moratorium on development within the R&D and Light Industrial Manufacturing Zone that this property sits on. We to properly consider how future development in these zones fits in with the East Norwalk TOD plan. We also need to re-evaluate the zoning process so other neighborhood organizations don’t have to raise thousands of dollars to fund lawyers and consultants. Doing so places and extraordinary burden on citizens and is not sustainable.”

This story may be updated.