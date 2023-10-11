Norden Place owners promise cleanup as Norwalk P&Z threatens citation

Norden Park on Oct. 4.

An RV parked in the corner of 10 Norden Place.

Someone appears to be living in an RV parked at 10 Norden Place, close to the road, an East Norwalk resident recently told the Planning and Zoning Department.

“My children walk that area and ride bikes on the street nearby,” Republican Town Committee Secretary Diana Paladino Christopher wrote. “Next to the RV is a debris pile of old chairs, blankets, a lamp and other items. They are often moved around and placed closer to the RV and then at other times a bit more distant.”

Paladino Christopher first filed a complaint to Customer Service on Aug. 22, she said. She reached out to Planning and Zoning on Sept. 19; Deputy Zoning Inspector John Hayducky told her he’d sent a Notice of Zoning Violation eight days earlier and subsequently been promised the items would be addressed.

Hayducky listed the “numerous” violations as “RV storage, illegal use of the property for contractor’s businesses, and unregistered vehicles,” though he said there are “obviously other issues there, but those are the only ones which Zoning has jurisdiction over.”

Norden Park, a sprawling commercial property featuring much asphalt and a large building, has been vacant since Northrup Grumman closed its close its engineering and manufacturing facility there in 2012.

Norwalk Center LLC bought the 32-acre property for $87 million in 2005, City records show. It was appraised for $32.1 million in 2020; City land records were not available overnight. Norwalk Center LLC is managed by Brooklyn resident Joel Kestenbaum of Fortis Property Group.

The property, adjacent to Halstead Norwalk, the former East Norwalk Avalon apartments, has become run down. Plywood covers the first floor windows and the parking lot is pockmarked by deep holes.

A proposal for a distribution center there was withdrawn in 2021 after a community outcry.

Paladino Christopher, in her Sept. 19 letter to P&Z, said she understood the situation might be difficult to resolve. She believed City departments (police, fire, health and zoning) had visited the property twice at that point.

“To date, the RV is still there,” Paladino Christopher wrote. “The items are piled high and more scattered. I noted graffiti on signage-which I do not believe was there before. With that there are now random tires in that lot as well as other debris. As I know you are all more than aware that property has been a nightmare. Over the summer months we dealt with several complaints of drag racing as well. I applaud the police chief and our council person as that was finally rectified and has been a non-issue for months now.”

She understood that “the departments were checking in to see if some of the six RV’s that were found living in this lot were perhaps workers from the Walk Bridge staying in them during the week when they are working.”

Council member Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) “has always been proactive” about the matter, said Paladino Christopher. “Regardless, the RV in the photo seems to have a permanent home there. And I do not see how it could be legal for them to stay there. I would hope this could be rectified in our neighborhood soon. My guess is the Walk Bridge will take 5 + years to complete and if this situation is a result of that, then I see this as a huge blight issue in our neighborhood.”

It’s also a safety issue for anyone living in the RV, as there is no running water or electricity, and, “I would hope that we can find a way to assist this person and also at the same time enforce the issue of blight, loitering and all of the debris and garbage.”

McMurrer responded to the email chain, asking to be kept informed.

“Diana is unfortunately not the only person who has reached out to me to complain about this,” McMurrer wrote. “I’m unsure of who is living in this RV, but personally, I do not feel that even if this is a worker from the Walk Bridge project it should be allowed. … I have driven past this property several times as of late and it is an eyesore, to say the least. I know the police had reached out to the property owners several times and I believe we had come to an agreement with them to secure this building and property properly otherwise they would face fines.”

Hayducky explained that since the owners had responded to the P&Z notice, “the matter can go one of two ways. Either the property is rectified in a reasonable and timely manner, or a Citation shall be sent. A Citation triggers an automatic public hearing with the City’s Citation Hearing Officer.”

His “sincere goal” was to promptly review the owner’s response but he was the “only Officer investigating new Zoning complaints, issuing Zoning Notices,” and had many responsibilities.

The City is working to hire a new zoning inspector.

On Monday, Hayducky told NancyOnNorwalk that Norden owners informed him they were working with the blight officer and the police department to remove the RVs and the illegal contractor storage, and better secure the property.

“I have in my calendar to reinspect this week (Thursday or Friday),” he said. “Depending on the conditions of the property upon that inspection, will determine if they are placed on the next available Citation Hearing Agenda (either October 25 or November 1).”

Diana Paladino Christopher is a Chapman Hyperlocal Media Board member.

