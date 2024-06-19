Norwalk 101: Civic engagement meeting provides insight into City government 

The “Norwalk 101” Common Council Civic Engagement Meeting with members and representatives from various boards and commissions on June 17.

Norwalk residents received a comprehensive lesson in local government operations during a “Norwalk 101” civic engagement meeting on Monday. The Norwalk Common Council organized the Zoom and in-person meeting at the City Hall Community Room.

The “Norwalk 101” presentation was designed to educate residents of all ages about local government operation, and to promote community involvement. Council President Darlene Young opened the program by saying, “We believe that this is something that should be done on a regular basis.”

Over the course of the meeting, attendees heard from:

Jared Schmitt, Chief Financial Officer, who provided an overview of the various functions and personnel within the Finance Department’s purview: tax assessor, purchasing, informational technology, comptroller, management and budgets, and risk management.

Vanessa Valadares, Chief of Operations and Public Works, who discussed the mission and the departments that make up public works. She also announced that the Engineering Department is hiring five summer interns to help with paving and bridge projects.

Lamond Daniels, Chief of Community Services, who detailed how the Human Services Department coordinates services in partnership with the city’s community organizations. Residents can seek help and resources in Room 202 of City Hall.

Terry Blake, Deputy Chief of Police, who discussed the police department’s mission statement and announced that its annual report was recently published on the Norwalk Police Department website.

Jessica Vonashek, Chief of Community and Economic Development, who announced that state officials are visiting Norwalk on Thursday for an arts and cultural district walk on Wall Street, West Avenue, and Washington Street. The city hopes to create an arts district that will be eligible for funding and state resources.

Steve Kleppin, Chief of Planning and Zoning, who discussed the Plan of Conservation and Development, a state-mandated 10-year plan that maps out the future of a municipality. The first phase of the plan will focus on affordable housing.

The meeting sought to show residents how to get involved in city governance. The Common Council encouraged Norwalkers to apply for open positions on various boards and commissions. Vacancies are posted on the Boards and Commissions Vacant List. Interested individuals can apply online or email their resumes to Assistant City Clerk Esther Murillo at [email protected].

For more information about joining a board or commission, visit Norwalk Boards and Commissions or contact the City Clerk’s office.