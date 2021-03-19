Norwalk adds $243.7 million to Grand List

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s Grand List is up $243.7 million, a 1.65% increase over the total reported last year.

The 2020 Grand List was originally due Jan. 31 but Norwalk got a one-month extension, Norwalk Chief of Staff Laoise King said. It was filed Feb. 26, two days ahead of the deadline and two days after the Common Council set a budget cap.

King said the Grand List is $14,972,207,943. The 2019 Grand List was $14,728,523,380. King offered no further comment.

Last year, Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan produced a five-year Grand List history, so let’s add this year’s to the record:

2015 Grand List: $12,087,667,610

2016 Grand List: $12,220,457,278, a 1.1% increase

2017 Grand List: $12,332,806,676, a .92% increase

2018 Grand List: $14,368,125,568, a 16.5% increase, due to the property revaluation

2019 Grand List: $14,728,523,380, a 2.51% increase

2020 Grand List: $14,972,207,943, a 1.65% increase

The 1.65% increase stands in contrast to the 1% appropriations cap increase authorized by the Council.

In recommending austerity in February, Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz said “The problem is, I just don’t see the Grand List going up as fast as our expenses are going up.”

The gain comes even as some property owners have had their assessments reduced, most notably Waypointe, which represents a $10 million hit to the Grand List.

In November, a court authorized these changes:

The 2018 revaluation assessment of 11 Merwin St. was dropped from $19.7 million to $18 million

The 2018 revaluation assessment of 515 West Ave. was dropped from $99.7 million to $91.3 million

The 2018 revaluation assessment of 33 Orchard St. was dropped from $507,577 to $465,040

Also in November, an appeal filed by Merrit River Partners LLC on the assessment for 20 Glover Ave. was settled:

The Oct. 1 2016 assessment dropped from $26.9 million to $24.5 million

The Oct. 1 2017 assessment dropped from $32.8 million $20.5 million

It’s easy to see where the major increases are coming from – just drive around Norwalk. As an example, Spinnaker Real Estate Partners is now leasing apartments at the Brim & Crown at 230 East Ave. Spinnaker bought the property in June 2018 for $14.58 million. It’s now appraised at $29.6 million.

Spinnaker has appealed the assessment.

Then there’s the massive changes on Glover Avenue, where The Curb is leasing apartments.

150 Glover Ave. is appraised at $79,179,880, up from $67,183,420 a year ago (and $9,862,574 890 the year before that).

200 Glover Ave. is appraised at $71,833,730. It was appraised at $68,895,580 a year ago (and $16,533,890 the year before that).

300 Glover Ave. is appraised at $22,142,765, up from $13,041,520 a year ago.

Appeals are pending on all three of those properties.

M.F. Discala is leasing apartments at SoNoOne, located at 1 Bates Court. The property is appraised at $12,379,350, up from $3,535,450 a year ago.

Last but not least, people are moving into Harbourside SoNo, the six-story development at 123 Water St. Appraised at $50 million now, it was $8,733,310 a year ago.