Norwalk adds $360M to its Grand List

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk’s new Grand List shows a $360.4 million jump over the 2019 tally.

This 2.51 percent increase in the Net Taxable Grand List is due to new construction, Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan said, commenting, “There are good things are happening in Norwalk!”

The submission of the Grand List was delayed due to the exodus of former Tax Assessor Michael Stewart and Assistant Tax Assessor William O’Brien. Given the vacancies, the City obtained a one-month extension from the State for finalizing/filing its Oct. 1 Grand List, making it due last Friday, according to Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola. It was done with the help of Westport Tax Assessor Paul Friia and submitted on time.

The total grand list is $14,728,523,380, according to Morgan, who provided this five-year Grand List history:

2015 Grand List: $12,087,667,610

2016 Grand List: $12,220,457,278, a 1.1 percent increase

2017 Grand List: $12,332,806,676, a .92 percent increase

2018 Grand List: $14,368,125,568, a 16.5 percent increase, due to the property revaluation

2019 Grand List: $14,728,523,380, a 2.51 percent increase

Again, the City is required by state law to revalue properties every five years. This is the reason for a 16.5 percent increase last year.

“Revaluation added $2 billion to the 2018 Grand List which shifted tax burden off single-family homeowners and moved it toward commercial properties. The 2.5% increase this year is new construction as there is no market adjustment between reval years,” Morgan wrote.

Drilling down on this year’s increase:

Real estate

2018: $12,865,645,987, or 89.54 percent of the total

2019: $13,205,653,235, or 89.66 percent of the total

A $340,007,248 increase, or 2.64 percent

Personal property

2018: $820,789,906, or 5.71 percent of the total

2019: $835,040,448, or 5.67 percent of the total

An increase of 14,250,542, or 1.74 percent

Motor vehicle

2018: $681,689,675, or 4.74 percent of the total

2019: $687,829,697, or 4.67 percent of the total

Real estate accounts for 94.3 percent of the $360,397,812 increase this year.

The SoNo Collection, which opened in October, has a valuation of approximately $344.5 million. In a funny twist, mall owner Brookfield Properties will pay more in property taxes this year than in the following seven years.

The mall was built in an Enterprise Zone and rather than allow a standard gradual increase in taxes, the Common Council, in negotiating changes to the Land Disposition Agreement (LDA) for the parcels, changed the rules so that Brookfield will pay half what is owed in each of its first seven years.

“The Enterprise Zone (EZ) becomes effective on the October 1 Grand List after The SoNo Collection receives its Certificate of Occupancy (CO). Since the CO was issued in mid-October 2019, the EZ abatement will not start until the 2020 Grand List,” Morgan explained.

Also, “As of October 1, 2019, The SoNo Collection was assessed at 80% complete,” he said.

So, how much will the mall pay in taxes this year?

At the mill rate authorized by the Council when it set its cap this month, Brookfield would pay $8.3 million in property taxes, Morgan said.

It was predicted during the approval process that the mall would contribute $5 million a year to the City budget during the Enterprise Zone abatement period.

The Council set its cap via the figures for Norwalk’s 2018 Grand List, since the 2019 Grand List was not complete. The Board of Estimate and Taxation is working toward establishing a 2020-21 operating budget. The Council could revise its cap in April, via a two-thirds majority vote.