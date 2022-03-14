Norwalk adds $361.1 million to Grand List

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s Grand List is up $361.1 million, a 2.45% increase over the total reported last year.

Tax Assessor William Ford pegs the 2021 Grand List total net assessment at $15,108,214,790 versus $14,747,104,349 in 2020.

Some recent history:

2021 Grand List : $15,108,214,790, 2.45% increase

: $15,108,214,790, 2.45% increase 2020 Grand List : $14,972,207,943, a 1.65% increase

: $14,972,207,943, a 1.65% increase 2019 Grand List : $14,728,523,380, a 2.51% increase

: $14,728,523,380, a 2.51% increase 2018 Grand List : $14,368,125,568, a 16.5% increase, due to the property revaluation

: $14,368,125,568, a 16.5% increase, due to the property revaluation 2017 Grand List : $12,332,806,676, a .92% increase

: $12,332,806,676, a .92% increase 2016 Grand List: $12,220,457,278, a 1.1% increase

The 2.45% increase this year compares to the 4.2% budget increase authorized by the Council.

Last year, Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz said, “The problem is, I just don’t see the Grand List going up as fast as our expenses are going up.” The Common Council then approved 1% appropriations cap increase, using federal COVID-19 relief as a means to keep the tax increase lower than it might otherwise be. just before the official Grand List was submitted to the State, showing a 1.65% increase.

Ford’s 2021 Grand List is subject to change as the Board of Assessment Appeals (BAA) works through abatement applications, he said. There are also “Certificates of Change (for instance sold vehicles) and any changes from the filing of exemptions prior to tax billing.”

In addition to BAA appeals, there are appeals working their way through the court system.

The 2018 re-evaluation yielded a “significant number” of appeals, Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola said recently to the Board of Estimate and Taxation.

“I think Norwalk had … definitely one of the highest number of appeals of substantial commercial properties of any other municipality, probably in the state of Connecticut, for that 2018 revaluation. A lot of the cases are significant in number, 10s of millions of dollars. One that I had a hearing on today was a total of $580 million.”

That was for The SoNo Collection, which may be the biggest property tax assessment appeal pending in Connecticut, Coppola said. Court documents show that Brookfield Properties, under Norwalk Land Development LLC, appealed the mall’s valuation in June 2020. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Friday.

The City has worked its way through many of the appeals but “what’s left are a lot of the heavy, the big, cases that for a lot of reasons haven’t been able to be resolved,” Coppola said.

The Board of Assessment Appeal filing period ends Friday, March 18. The filing deadline for exemptions is May 14. A list of those applying for abatement is not available until after the deadline, Ford said. “The majority of properties that file are commercial and the attorneys do not file until almost the deadline.”

Ford provided these figures:

Grand List 2021 (Gross Assessment)

Real estate $13,366,244,247

Personal property $1,102,262,302

Motor vehicle $927,572,341

Grand List 2021 (Net Assessment)

Real estate $13,102,540,201

Personal property $1,093,919,910

Motor vehicle $911,754,679

“Motor vehicles saw the most significant increase in value, with the Net Assessed value increasing from $711,261,387 to $911,754,679, an increase of 28.2%,” Ford wrote. “Statewide the median increase was approximately 26.4%, as developed by the Connecticut Association of Assessing Officers (CAAO). The State of Connecticut requires municipalities to use the Average Retail Value as published in the NADA Guide to value motor vehicles.”

Ford provided this top 10 list of property value changes:

1. 10 Willard Road, assessment up $12 million

2021 Appraisal $29,920,000

2021 Assessment $20,944,000

2020 Appraisal $8,945,960

2020 Assessment $6,262,172

2. 300 Glover Ave., assessment up $9 million

2021 Appraisal $34,884,500

2021 Assessment $24,419,150

2020 Appraisal $22,058,265

2020 Assessment $15,440,786

3. 230 East Ave., assessment up $7.1 million

2021 Appraisal $39,800,840

2021 Assessment $27,860,590

2020 Appraisal $29,598,554

2020 Assessment $20,718,992

4. 10 Norden Place, assessment up $4.4 million

2021 Appraisal $58,963,971

2021 Assessment $41,274,780

2020 Appraisal $52,711,000

2020 Assessment $36,897,700

5. 71 Connecticut Ave., assessment up $2.5 million

2021 Appraisal $5,772,210

2021 Assessment $4,040,500

2020 Appraisal $2,167,710

2020 Assessment $1,517,400

6. 44 Shorehaven Road, assessment up $1.7 million

2021 Appraisal $2,816,180

2021 Assessment $1,971,350

2020 Appraisal $344,050

2020 Assessment $240,850

7. 37 Meeker Court, assessment up $1 million

2021 Appraisal $1,860,270

2021 Assessment $1,302,190

2020 Appraisal $413,520

2020 Assessment $289,460

8. 20 Shorehaven Road, assessment up $929,610

2021 Appraisal $4,653,500

2021 Assessment $3,257,540

2020 Appraisal $3,325,490

2020 Assessment $2,327,930

9. 70 South Main St., assessment up $877,711

2021 Appraisal $4,346,130

2021 Assessment $3,042,291

2020 Appraisal $3,092,250

2020 Assessment $2,164,580

10. 70 Shorefront Park, assessment up $788,820

2021 Appraisal $2,205,890

2021 Assessment $1,544,180

2020 Appraisal $1,078,970

2020 Assessment $755,360

He added that the development on Argento Lane, off Aiken Street and across from the West Rocks Middle School soccer complex, has added $7,763,977 to the grand list over the last few years.

The 2021 Grand List was originally due Jan. 31 but Norwalk got a one-month extension, Ford said. It was filed Feb. 28, five days after the Common Council set a budget cap.