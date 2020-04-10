Norwalk adjusts budget in light of COVID-19

NORWALK, Conn. — Your mill rate won’t increase as much as was expected in late February, according to Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz.

The $417.3 million increase in the grand list allows for budget adjustments in light the coronavirus crisis, so that even with an expected decline in revenue the bottom line is there’s $3 million more to work with than was planned in February, Dachowitz said.

In addition, Brookfield Properties is obligated to pay more in taxes for The SoNo Collection than it will for the following five years, a fortunate quirk that hit just “in the nick of time” to help the City deal with the unexpected COVID-19 expenses, Dachowitz said, speaking to the Common Council Finance Committee on Thursday.

“We put a lot of time and energy into this recognizing the fact that these are some very difficult challenging times,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “We wanted to keep our tax levy as low as we possibly could. One thing I wanted to really highlight was the fact that everybody was talking about our Rainy Day Fund. Well, a Rainy Day Fund is for these kinds of situations where we don’t know what the future holds. And if you look at our Rainy Day Fund, right now it’s pouring.”

The Rainy Day Fund, or general fund balance, was calculated as $69 million on July 1. A $6 million drawdown was factored into this year’s budget and an $8 million drawdown is planned for the recommended 2020-21 budget.

It’s the largest Rainy Day Fund in the state.

“We’re in a great position in light of a very terrible situation. But we will survive… thrive and survive,” Council Finance Committee Chairman Greg Burnett (D-At Large) said.

Explaining the budget

The original recommended budget was based on the 2018 grand list, due to the exodus in August of Tax Assessor Michael Stewart and Assistant Tax Assessor William O’Brien, Dachowitz said. The State gave Norwalk an extra 30 days to submit its grand list, and that was done on March 1.

The new recommended budget, which has not been approved by the Board of Estimate and Taxation, factors in $5 million in possible losses due to COVID-19, Dachowitz said. It reverts to the previous year’s assumption for back tax collections and vehicle taxes, a conservative estimate that removes $1.3 million in revenue. It also increases the estimate for uncollected taxes by $3.6 million.

“There’s so much uncertainty (stemming from COVID-19),” Dachowitz said. “We don’t know what the revenue shortfall or the additional expenditures might be. We don’t know of our additional expenditures, what might get reimbursed. We don’t know the timing. Will this hit in fiscal year 20? Or will it come in in fiscal year 21?”

Cities that rely on sales tax or income tax are looking at severe revenue shortfalls, but in Connecticut cities rely on property taxes, Dachowitz said. “Consequently, I think we’re in a much more fortunate position, but I still think there’ll be other expenditures.”

The money that’s already been spent, for Chromebooks and school sanitations, is coming out of this year’s budget, from the Rainy Day Fund or general fund balance, Dachowitz said.

“We might have a $1 million deficit this year, a shortfall because of that,” he said, but it’s possible that $350,000 of that will be reimbursed by the federal government. The healthy Rainy Day Fund allows the city flexibility, so “let’s not worry about timing.”

The property taxes will be paid sooner or later, he said.

Dachowitz projected a 2.98% mil rate increase in 2021, which he says will hike average monthly tax bills as follows:

First district: $13.50

Second District: $12.67

Third District: $16.25

Fourth District: $17.33

Fifth District: $25.58

Sixth District: $50.17

”Just as a reference, we’ve looked at what Stamford has listed on their website as a tentative, and right now they’re looking at a mill rate increase in excess of 4.1%,” he said.

As for The SoNo Collection, it was built in an Enterprise Zone and is subject to a tax abatement. But that kicks in on the grand list after the mall gets its Certificate of Occupancy, and The SoNo Collection didn’t yet have its CO on Oct. 1. So Brookfield will pay $8.3 million next year instead of $4.15 million.

“What we’ve tried to do is utilize this fortunate circumstance where the grand list went up by $9.9 million in revenue and we utilized it…(to create) $5 million for a buffer and $3 million to help reduce the mill rates,” Dachowitz said.

“We are fortunate to have that (Rainy Day) money available to us, because the people of the city of Norwalk are going to be challenged and stressed,” Rilling said. “Some perhaps may not be able to get their jobs back, they may not be able to pay their taxes…. We are in some very challenging time, but we put together a budget that we think will serve the citizens.”

NancyOnNorwalk reporter Paul Lanning contributed to this story.