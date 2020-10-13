Norwalk – and Connecticut – needs Fred Wilms

Two years ago, voters gave Democrats yet another super majority in our State legislature. Unfortunately, this lack of balance quickly erased the progress that had been made during the prior session where Republicans had held enough seats to be meaningful participants.

That session, the legislature passed a bipartisan balanced budget based on the Republican proposal, with real structural reforms. It included no tax increases, a spending and bonding cap, mandatory legislative votes on union contracts, protection of the Medicare Savings Program, and over $1 billion into the Rainy-Day Fund. Also, legislation allocated the car sales tax to increase the Special Transportation Fund, and the much-maligned Education Cost Sharing Formula was adjusted slightly.

That session, Fred Wilms was our State Rep representing the 142nd district and as a key member of the Appropriations Committee, he was a contributing force behind all these accomplishments.

In contrast, the last 2 years have seen the return of an anti-business legislature pushing for tolls and forced school regionalization as well as raising taxes by nearly $2 billion – even on food. Most recently, they stood by as State Employee Unions received lavish raises, instead choosing to rush an anti-police bill.

This is why is it so important to change course this year and elect Fred again.

The Independent party endorsed him because they respect Fred’s thoughtful, bipartisan approach and understand the value of his background as a small-business lender. Norwalkers should vote for him because Fred is a Norwalker who will vote for Norwalk first. He knows tolls and taxes hurt our struggling middle-class families and take jobs away. As a former chair of our BET and board member of the Carver Center, he knows the State must do better in funding our schools and ELL kids. As a parent of NPS graduates, he knows that maintaining local control of our schools is paramount to their success. As a Norwalk homeowner, he wants to protect Norwalk neighborhoods by keeping local control of our zoning. And as a long-time Norwalker, he knows our dedicated police force has earned the right to be respected and heard as we consider needed reform to law enforcement.

Fred Wilms proved his worth once before and he is the advocate Norwalk needs again in Hartford.

Isabelle Hargrove

Norwalk