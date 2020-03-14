Norwalk announces City Hall changes

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk City Hall will have staggered hours and you are advised call ahead before visiting.

In response to the growing COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Harry Rilling has cut back on the number of staff members working in the building and has scaled back services, as announced Thursday. On Friday, Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan released details:

These City departments/Agencies will be CLOSED to the public:

Business Development & Tourism (can be reached via phone – 203-854-7948)

(can be reached via phone – 203-854-7948) City Clerk (can be reached via phone – 203-854-7701)

(can be reached via phone – 203-854-7701) Early Childhood (can be reached via phone – 203-854-4148)

(can be reached via phone – 203-854-4148) Law Department (can be reached via phone – 203-854-7750)

(can be reached via phone – 203-854-7750) Human Relations and Fair Rent (can be reached via phone – 203-854-7989)

(can be reached via phone – 203-854-7989) Norwalk Public Library (both branches)

(both branches) Norwalk Public Schools

Youth Services (can be reached via phone – 203-854-7788)

These departments will operate with ADJUSTED hours/services:

Building Department Building permits by appointment only Tuesday-Thursday from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm by appointment only. Call (203) 854-7755. Trade permits reviewed Tuesday-Thursday 8:30 am – 12:30 pm, no appointment necessary. Mechanical inspections should be called into (203)-854- 7966. Electrical inspections should be called into (203)-854-7968. Phone calls will be returned either that day or the following business day.



Fire Marshal Open for plan review drop-off Tuesday-Thursday 8 am – 12 pm but appointment only. Special permit walk-in hours are Wednesday only for 8 am – 11 am. All matters, research requests, general information, and file access will be conducted Tuesday-Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Norwalk Health Department Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., by appointment only, no walk-ins. Essential services only. Visit norwalkhealth.com for a full breakdown of services and changes.



Planning and Zoning & Conservation Departments Permit reviews will occur Tuesday – Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. by appointment only. Inspections and time-sensitive matters will be handled as-needed. Specific inquiries can be directed to Steve Kleppin at [email protected] or 203- 854-7780.



Public Works Department – Engineering Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Please call ahead or email [email protected]



Public Works Department – Solid Waste The Transfer Station will have limited hours; Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Yard Waste site will be open Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Solid Waste and Recycling services by the City of Norwalk will remain on normal schedule.



Recreation & Parks Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Please call ahead or email [email protected] All City Parks will remain open.



Tax Assessor/Tax Collector/Town Clerk Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.



To reach the Mayor’s Office, email [email protected]

All public meetings from March 16 – March 27 have been cancelled, EXCEPT for the following:

March 16 Water Pollution Control Authority Board of Estimate & Taxation Budget Review

March 17 Norwalk Housing Authority Ordinance Committee of the Common Council Planning Commission

March 18 Board of Estimate & Taxation Operating Budget Public Hearing

March 24 Board of Health Common Council Meeting



This list does not include Board of Education meetings. For those details, visit norwalkps.org.

Some meetings may not occur in person, but rather, will be conducted via teleconference. Members of the public can call in to participate. The City’s website, norwalkct.org, will post updated agendas and information in the coming days. The City of Norwalk strongly encourages members of the public to submit comments electronically for meetings and public hearings.

Members of the public are encouraged to sign-up for the City’s CodeRED Emergency Alert Notification System at norwalkct.org/codered. Rilling will provide updates on the City’s website, social media, and CodeRED.

The State of Connecticut has launched a Joint Information Center (JIC) as part of a coordinated effort to provide critical institutions playing a major role in the response with information on developments related to coronavirus. The JIC is intended to provide all stakeholders – including the media, municipalities, school districts, hospitals, medical providers, colleges and universities, the business community, and others – with a resource for specific information related to the State of Connecticut and its response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The JIC can be contacted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 860-754-8342 or emailing [email protected].

Those who feel symptomatic should call their doctor for guidance and avoid showing up to an emergency room or doctor’s office. Residents can call 2-1-1 for additional guidance. Murphy Medical Associates is offering drive through testing in Greenwich, Stamford, and Stratford. Visit coronatestct.com for more details.

Up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 will also be shared online at norwalkct.org/coronavirus.