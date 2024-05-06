Norwalk antique car lovers, you just might love this

Check out antique and custom cars like this 1964 Plymouth and a 9/11 Tribute to Heroes police motorcycle. (Photo credit: Greenwich Police Dept.)

Show off your classic, antique, custom, or exotic car or motorcycle, and contribute to a youngster’s college tuition for $20 per vehicle at the annual Greenwich Police Department Benefit Car Show, a free public exhibition planned for Saturday June 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Greenwich Town Hall, located at 101 Field Point Road. Car clubs are welcome. Vehicle pre-registration is open until Friday May 31. Same-day registration will cost $25, space permitting.

Food trucks, a DJ, and a 50/50 drawing will enliven the event.

Rain date is Sunday June 9.

According to a news release, all proceeds go straight to the Greenwich Police Department Scholarship Fund, a 62-year-old 501(c)(3) charity that raises scholarship money for active Greenwich police officers’ kids who have maintained at least a 2.75 grade point average. The fund’s board of directors is comprised of the town’s police chief, the high school headmaster, a town attorney, and a local business leader.

Sponsorships start at $50. Auto dealership sponsorships start at $500 “including on-site participation and a vehicle to display.”

Greenwich Police Chief James Heavey said “The Town of Greenwich Police Department is proud of its longstanding reputation for supporting its officers and their families. The Scholarship Fund recognizes the achievements of qualified and deserving students of Greenwich police officers while honoring the officers’ dedication. Greenwich officers have been committed to our community for many years, and I cannot think of a better way for the public to express their appreciation of their dedication.”

The scholarship fund’s website is at https://www.gpdscholarshipfund.org