Norwalk approves contract with Open Doors shelter

Common Council members voted unanimously to approve a contract with Open Doors shelter on Tuesday.

The Norwalk Common Council unanimously approved a $92,000 contract with Open Doors shelter, as part of an effort to help Norwalk residents experiencing homelessness.

“As we are quickly ending our budget season, many of my colleagues have taken the opportunity to express on this floor the need to keep Norwalk residents in Norwalk,” said Council member Nicol Ayers, who chairs the Council’s Community Services Committee. “This authorization allows us to keep Norwalk residents in Norwalk.”

The authorization is specifically targeted to “preserving shelter bed availability for Norwalk residents by providing funding to support an additional 8 beds.”

Lamond Daniels, the head of Norwalk’s Community Services Department, noted that the city recognizes the “ongoing challenge of homelessness within our community.”

“This program aims to address the specific needs of individuals experiencing homelessness by directing resources directly to the homeless shelter here in our city,” Daniels said. “These funds will be allocated solely to support the Open Doors shelter’s mission of providing tailored shelter services and housing solutions to Norwalk residents.”

The city had previously provided some support to the shelter through its social services grant program, but this funding will now come directly from the Community Services Department, with Daniels adding that he plans to make this request as a part of his department’s budget each year going forward.

Ayers said that was important because if someone is experiencing homelessness and calls the state help line at 2-1-1 or the city’s community navigators, they are put in the system and might be placed outside the city.

“It’s whatever bed is open in our region and that bed does not necessarily have to be in Norwalk even though you’re a Norwalk resident, or calling from Norwalk, and this $92,000—we know it does not solve all of our problems, but it is a start to allow us to continue to support our residents,” she said.

Council members agreed that it was important to try and keep Norwalk residents who might be struggling in the city and help them get back on their feet in their own community.

“I think it’s extremely important for residents to be able to stay in the city they live in,” Council member Dajuan Wiggins said. “I think this is extremely important and we should find other ways to support this in a more meaningful way. We need to support this initiative.”

Council member Barbara Smyth added that it’s especially important because “I cannot imagine what it must be like to suddenly experience homelessness and then have to be forced out of your own community. This is really important for our own residents.”

Michele Conderino, executive director of Open Doors, thanked the council for its support, noting that the shelter recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

“It’s getting challenging and it’s getting expensive—I think shelter is the one of the most expensive lines of service an agency can have because of the 24/7 nature of the program, and the intensive level of service it requires,” she said.

The shelter provides 55 beds to serve 37 households. According to a memo, currently the shelter is “at full capacity and the street outreach team is serving 18 households

experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Norwalk.” The shelter also works to transition those it serves into more permanent solutions. The memo noted that from July 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024, the shelter “provided accommodations for 157 individuals, encompassing 25 family households and 69 individual households. Of those served, Open Doors placed 84 individuals into permanent housing.”

Mayor Harry Rilling commended the shelter for its work in this area.

“Open Doors has become so much more than just a bed,” he said. “It provides job skills training. It provides food and health care training so much more and it’s taken a whole new level.

But, officials also noted that while this funding will help address some housing insecurity issues, it’s not an entire fix.

“While this funding allocation is not a solution to ending homelessness it serves as a vital resource to keep Norwalk residents within Norwalk when they are faced with homelessness,” Daniels said. “This funding allocation helps maintain stability and connection for Norwalk residents during times of housing insecurity, and through supporting their well being with dignity in our community.”