Norwalk approves spending $30,000 to support residents impacted by fires 

The Norwalk Fire Department works to extinguish a fire Jan. 3 on Center Ave. Ten people and a dog were displaced.(Norwalk Fire Department)

The Norwalk Board of Estimate and Taxation approved a request from the Health Department for funding to assist families affected by fires and other “unpredictable events.”

While the Health Department initially requested $50,000 to cover existing costs and potential ones for the rest of the fiscal year, the Board approved $30,000, adding that the department could come back if it needed more.

“You’ve all seen the headlines, the fires that have happened recently,” Director of Management and Budgets Tom Ellis. “It’s the City’s responsibility/obligation to assist those folks who are displaced, so the funds required to pay for the relocations and basically put people up for the emergency time.”

Norwalk has had five fires so far, said Assistant Director of Health, Environmental Health William Mooney.

“But we also have to relocate folks that if we find out through Code Enforcement they’re in an illegal apartment and it’s unsafe, we have to relocate them from that as well,” he said.

Director of Health Deanna D’Amore said that the $50,000 request came from what they’ve already spent and their best estimate for the rest of the year.

“We are already over $6,000 in that line item specifically,” she said, referencing the budget line item for relocation assistance. “We have $8,000 from a different line item we’ve been able to use to cover some of the relocation costs—so that’s already about $14,000 that we have to cover, plus the pending charges that are coming from this most recent fire. So I can’t tell you the exact number that we’re going to need and then anything for the rest of the year.”

But members of the Board of Estimate and Taxation were wary of approving the full $50,000.

“Is this an accurate number that you need to cover the costs or is this for a slush fund that you have?” BET member Artie Kassimis said. “It seems like you only need $14,000 and you’re asking for $50,000.”

Mooney said that they do work to try and recoup funding from the property owners if possible.

“I try to lien properties if I can, but I only can do it when the landlord was under violation or something was their fault,” he said. “If it’s something that’s outside of their control, I can’t do it.”

He estimated that over the past 18 months they’ve been able to recoup about $50,000 through this process, which is less than 50% of what they’ve spent during that time on relocation costs.