Norwalk approves third cannabis retailer

NORWALK, Conn. — Shangri-La received approval for its second cannabis retail location in Norwalk on Wednesday, making it the third—and final—retail location in the city. Previously the applicant was approved to open a retail site at 430 Main Ave.

This site, which will be located at 71-75 Connecticut Ave., across from Lowe’s, will also include a drive-through pickup option. In order to use the drive-through, according to Attorney Liz Suchy who was representing the applicant, the customer would have had to have previously purchased something inside the store, been entered into the system, and then ordered online.

“There are no purchases made at the drive-through,” she said. “There are no purchases made at a reader board, like you would see at a Chick-fil-A or McDonald’s or Dunkin Donuts or Starbucks. Those orders are pre-done online prior to the person arriving at the site to pick up the orders.”

A Look at the Site

The applicant proposed constructing a new 5,500 square foot, two-story building next to the apartment complex at this site. The building will feature a pink and purple exterior, according to architect Sam Gardner, which drew differing perspectives from Commission members.

“I don’t want to sound cruel—and this is only my opinion—but I find this building ugly, really ugly,” he said, adding that it doesn’t try to relate to the apartment building next to it or anything around it. “I do not have a good reaction to the design of this building.”

But Commissioner Mike Mushak complemented the design, calling it modern and “iconic.”

“I liked this building, and the Guggenheim Museum in New York does not relate to anything around it, and it’s considered an iconic example of modern architecture that everybody loves, and everybody hated it when it was built,” he said, adding that he “wasn’t comparing it to the Guggenheim.” “I like it, it’s very modern, forward-looking.”

The section of the property that’s closest to Fairfield Avenue would be a grassy area with plantings, something that Mushak recommended be turned into a pollinator garden.

The building would be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Customers would enter through a single doorway into a waiting area. From there, they would be checked in at the front desk before a budtender—the name of dispensary staff members—brought the customer back to the retail area to select their products. There would be a secured vault also on the first floor and then the second floor would be used for employees’ offices and storage.

Customers would enter the site through the existing driveway currently used by the apartment building on the parcel. Traffic engineer Carl Giordano said that the amount of traffic generated by the site would “not have any notable traffic impacts to the area and everything will be accommodated with existing infrastructure.” Developers originally pitched medical office space for their second building.

The existing driveway currently allows both left turns into and out of the site, which some Commissioners asked the Transportation, Mobility, and Parking department to double check as part of its review.

Although the drive-through is different from others, Commissioner Nick Kantor asked for language to be added to the approval to re-evaluate the traffic flow six months after opening to avoid another “Chick-fil-A car-pocalypse.”

Cannabis in Norwalk

In 2022, the Norwalk Common Council voted to allow cannabis retail sales in the city, but only three locations.

This approval is the third retailer to be approved, following Shangri-La’s first location at 430 Main Avenue and Fine Fettle, which was approved for 191 Main Street at the former Garavel Subaru property.

No cannabis consumption is allowed on the site under state statute, owner Nevil Patel emphasized.

“We’re five times more concerned about that than anyone else is,” he said.

He added that the facility employs lots of cameras and security features to make it safe.

Reactions

Only one member of the public spoke up at the public hearing, Diane Cece. She questioned the turning left out of the property onto Connecticut Avenue and asked about the configuration of the drive-through.

“I have some very funny questions, but I’ll leave those for social media,” she added with a laugh.

Almost all Commissioners voted in favor of the application, except for Richard Roina, who abstained from the vote.

“With the possible exception of Attorney Suchy’s presentation and Mike Mushak’s suggestion of the pollinator garden, I hated everything about this application,” Roina said. “I can’t believe I’m listening about a drive-through cannabis store, but I have no grounds to vote no, so I’ll abstain.”

Schulman, who eventually voted for the application, said that he did have some concerns.

“I have a strong objection to the design of the building—it doesn’t have to look like a blank wall,” he said. “And I have concerns about a building—in which they’re going to sell cannabis—that looks hallucinogenic, but those are not considerations that enter into a decision on a special permit, so I don’t feel like I have a choice.”

Kelly Prinz, formerly Kelly Kultys, is the founder of Coastal Connecticut Times.

