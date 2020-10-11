Quantcast

Norwalk area Quakers beat guns into plowshares

Jim Curry of Swords Into Plowshares Northeast instructs Norwalk area Quakers in the art of forging guns into garden tools, Oct. 4 at Wilton Quaker Meetinghouse. (Peter Murchison )

The finished products, Oct. 4 at Wilton Quaker Meetinghouse. (Peter Murchison )

NORWALK, Conn. — Guns were turned into gardening tools recently by members of the Wilton Quaker Meeting celebrating Sunday’s World Quaker Day and members of Swords Into Plowshares Northeast.

The Quakers “decided to demonstrate in concrete terms one of the ways they can live their testimonies today.  They used a forge to make gun barrels into gardening tools,” said Diane Keefe, a Norwalk resident. Jim Curry, a retired Episcopal Bishop who worked with the Norwalk area Quakers and the Norwalk Police Department on the Norwalk gun buyback a year ago, helped.

Gun metal, heated by a forge, Oct. 4 at Wilton Quaker Meetinghouse. (Peter Murchison )

Volunteers, the same team that held the gun buyback, learned how to make hoes and trowels, some of which will be donated to Fodor Farm gardeners in early November.

This is inspired by the Bible verse Isaiah 2:4: “…and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.”

