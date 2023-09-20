Quantcast

Norwalk Art Space presents ‘planes of being’

“Garden Composition” by Carlos RM. (Contributed)

Stream-of-consciousness visual artist Carlos RM says, “Everything is incomplete.  Everything is in constant motion; everything is changing as we see it.”   His dreamlike paintings are showcased in “A Journey Through the Planes of Being,” at the Norwalk Art Space now until Thursday Dec. 7.  According to a news release, the exhibit’s free opening reception is on Saturday Sept. 30 at 6 p.m., and will include performances by East Coast Contemporary Ballet and the Art Space’s musical partner INTEMPO.  

Works by Jon Blank, Alex Rane, and Diana R. add diversity to the presentation.

The Art Space’s popular Artist Talk, in which all the currently exhibited artists hold forth, is planned for Sunday Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.  Then at 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 21, Diana R will host a 3D la workshop showing attendees how to create pin-and-thread artwork. Whenever you visit, don’t overlook the diverse Community Art displayed on the lower level.

The Art Space and Art Space Café are located at 455 West Ave. at the corner of Butler Street.  Admission is always free.  Hours are Wednesday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The building is handicap accessible, with a ramp and elevator.  There’s onsite parking, plus a parking lot across West Avenue with an entrance on Maple Street.  Or use the back lot at Mathews Park right next door.  The website is at www.thenorwalkartspace.org

“Connections” by DianaR. (Contributed)
“Talking About The Weather,” by Jon Blank. (Contributed)
“Untitled,” by Alex Rane. (Contributed)

