Norwalk Assistant Corporation Counsel heading back to Bridgeport

Norwalk Assistant Corporation Counsel Tyisha Toms and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim during a Thursday Facebook Live event.

Bridgeport’s loss was Norwalk’s gain 20 months ago but now Tyisha Toms has chosen to leave her role here as Assistant Corporation Counsel and return to work in her hometown under Mayor Joe Ganim.

Toms and Ganim announced on Facebook that she will becom Bridgeport’s new Chief of Legal Counsel, effective Feb. 5.

Toms said her time in Norwalk served her well.

“Bridgeport is getting a much better attorney than the one that left here a year and a half ago because of them,” she said. “I’m grateful and very fortunate to have the have the opportunity to have been there. But I’m excited to come back.”

Toms was Bridgeport’s Associate City Attorney for six years before being recruited by the Rilling Administration.

She took a pay cut to come to Norwalk and is taking a pay cut again to return to Bridgeport, according to the Connecticut Post, which reports her Norwalk salary as $156,000 and her new salary as $152,610.

“Attorney Toms was born and raised in Bridgeport, is a long-time Bridgeport homeowner, and is mother of two,” a Bridgeport news release said.

On Facebook, Ganim called Toms “a familiar face” in Bridgeport City Hall, “in the legal world, in the city attorney’s office in the city of Bridgeport, and dare I say also presently in the city attorney’s office in the city of Norwalk.”