Norwalk Assistant Fire Chief King exits as rumors swirl

NORWALK, Conn. — A rumor has proven to be true: Assistant Fire Chief Chris King isn’t with the Norwalk Fire Department anymore.

Director of Personnel and Labor Relations Ray Burney confirmed Thursday that King has retired, answering a question that NancyOnNorwalk began asking Monday. Rumors alleged that King was tied to a problem with the firefighter candidate testing. City officials decline to address that and offer no further comment.

“{T}here are ongoing investigations and administrative actions that the City is deeply involved in that concern the integrity of the recent testing process for Firefighters,” Burney said in an email. “We are not now in a position to comment on the details or specifics of these investigations. Once these investigations have reached a conclusion, the City will issue a statement that sets forth the basis for the investigation and the actions the City has taken.”

An independent company handled Norwalk firefighter candidate testing this year. Norwalk joined the State of Connecticut Firefighter Testing Consortium in December and Industrial Organizational Solutions, a national testing company, has handled the testing for the 15 municipalities in the consortium, including fire departments in North Haven, Wilton, Westport, New Canaan and Fairfield.

Industrial Organizational Solutions did not return a Wednesday phone call.

“The Consortium member departments are aware of the investigation being conducted by the City of Norwalk. I am confident in the City of Norwalk’s ability to be thorough and detailed and will defer detailed comment until such time as the investigation is complete,” wrote East Hartford Fire Department Fire Chief John H. Oates, President of the Connecticut Career Fire Chiefs Association, in a Wednesday email.

“Additionally, we are aware that IOS has reviewed the test results carefully and believe that the issue is isolated and does not affect the overall integrity of the test,” he said.

NancyOnNorwalk was not able to reach King.

King, a lifelong Norwalker, began work for the department in 1987 and was promoted to lieutenant in 1997, according to information presented in 2018 at a fire department swearing in ceremony. He became captain in 2004 and deputy chief in 2011, then was promoted to assistant chief in 2018.

An assistant chief is second only to the chief, a “right hand man,” the 2018 speaker said. The assistant handles many things that happen behind the scenes, both operationally and long term planning.

King vied with Deputy Chief Al Bassett for the job, according to the Hour. Mayor Harry Rilling is quoted as saying, “The commission looked at the resumes, looked at the experience within the fire department, and certainly relied on a recommendation from the chief. And we felt at this time that Chris was the best suited for the position.”