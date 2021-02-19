Norwalk awards $5K grants to 30 small businesses

NORWALK, Conn. — Thirty small Norwalk businesses were chosen to receive $5,000 grants Thursday, out of 234 applicants.

The COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program was funded by $75,000 the Economic and Community Development department “found” in the budget and $75,000 from contingency funds, Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek, formerly Jessica Casey, said.

“Not only was it a really great effort to be able to award grants to … the businesses themselves but it was also a really great snapshot for us to be able to reach out to the community, learn more about the businesses, learn more about what they’re experiencing, and also really get a great sense of, of the community as a whole and the camaraderie that’s going on out there even though the pandemic is still with us,” she said.

That there were 234 applicants “just goes to show that the need is real,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “A lot of businesses are struggling, they’re not able to open and when they are able to open, they’re not able to conduct their full operation. And while we wish we could do so much more.”

Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Church, Rilling and Vonashek used a virtual spinning wheel to choose the winners:

Ride Share/Actor Biz The Chamo CP Piercing Marval USA Piasecki & Company College Admissions Coaching, LLC Color Cafe North F45 Training South Norwalk Utopia Los Portales South Main Street Blackstones Steakhouse Superior Limousine Mira Mar Cafe Hype Room Sexton Lighting Design A.B.Baekey Architecture + Design, LLC Match Restuarant LeeAnn DeLeo, Realtor – Kinard Realty Group Oman’s Garden Center Marie’s Kitchen The Drawing Deck Soluma MultiService O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant JA Custom Woodwork, LLC Rockbottom Furniture & Flooring Durty Jerk The Dilly Duck Shop Safe and Sound Daycare, LLC Palace Production Center JB’s Deli

Rilling said the administration knows the $5,000 is “not a tremendous amount of money, but it’s something and it will help. We hope that in the long run, the federal government’s able to do more to help us get our economy back up and running. But in the meantime, this little token of our appreciation for businesses and understanding the need, we hope will help out someone.”

Of the 234 applicants, 38% “have not received any assistance whatsoever,” he said. Also:

44% are minority owned

39% are owned by women

24 are restaurants

12 are retail

10 are in professional services

Businesses with less than 25 employees qualified.

“I wish we could give $5,000 grants, or more, to all 234 businesses,” Rilling said. “Unfortunately, that’s not able to be done at this time. But like I said let’s keep our fingers crossed. Let’s hope that the federal government comes through.”