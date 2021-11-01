Norwalk-based grassroots immigration group calls for immigration reform in D.C.

NORWALK — A local grassroots organization from Norwalk, Communities Without Borders: CT, took its call for immigration reform to Washington D.C. earlier this month.

The group traveled to join more than 500 people from across the United States who were there as a part of the We Are Home coalition that is seeking to “win a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people and a fair, humane, and functional immigration system.”

The goal was to persuade members of Congress to include immigration reform in the reconciliation bill being negotiated by both the Senate and House of Representatives. The Senate Parliamentarian ruled last month that immigration reform couldn’t be included in the budget reconciliation bill. The group said that it wanted to try and convince their elected officials to find a different way to include it or take a different route to comprehensive reform.

“We went to meet with our representatives to ask for a path to citizenship,” said Carmen Lanche, the founder of Communities Without Borders: CT in Norwalk.

Lanche said that they met with both of Connecticut’s Senators as well as all five U.S. House of Representative members, and participated in protests and vigils over about three to four days in D.C.

“[On the] last day, there was a march and a protest right in front of the White House, and it was formed by over 500 people, activists, religious leaders,” she said. “And there was a civil disobedience protest where 51 individuals were arrested, signifying the 51 votes needed from the Senate to pass a path to citizenship.”

Earlier in the week, 51 members of the group held a silent protest through shaving their heads to represent the 51 votes needed in the Senate to pass immigration reform as a part of the reconciliation process.

“It was very, very powerful for these individuals to shave and lose a part of themselves to show how much they need this path to citizenship and this immigration reform to happen,” Lanche said.

The efforts, she said, were an attempt to put pressure on members of Congress to show them that they “can’t just use immigrants for political gain.”

“Once they’re in power, they forget about our needs and what they promised,” Lanche said.

Lanche cited the fact that the last time there had been any effort to reform the immigration system was more than 20 years ago under President Bill Clinton, and before that in the mid-1980s under President Ronald Reagan.

“Since that, nothing has been done to help all these families that are here working to better the country,” she said.

She cited passing comprehensive immigration reform, supporting the DREAM Act that passed the House of Representatives, and working to address the crisis at the border as areas she would like to see Congress take action on.

Lanche said that the effort held even more weight this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on immigrant and undocumented communities.

“This was also a way to raise our voices and let them know that a lot of undocumented immigrants are part of the essential workforce in this country,” she said. “They were part of the frontline workers during the pandemic to keep families safe, to keep food on the table – and do all the essential work that needed to be completed as well. We’re part of every part of society that keeps this country running.”

Communities Without Borders: CT, which formed in late 2019, focuses on immigrant rights in the Fairfield County area and provides resources, seminars, and educational services related to immigration issues.

Lanche said that now that they’re back in Norwalk they’re going to continue to ask their elected officials to be “more vocal and ask their colleagues to also support this path to citizenship.”

“We work with immigrants from all over the world, not just Latinos,” she said. “And we do help a lot of undocumented immigrants to raise their voices and make their voices more powerful, but we do not close the doors to anybody that may seek assistance from our group.”