Norwalk biggest sewer fee payers
NORWALK, Conn. — Who’s producing the most sewage in Norwalk?
NancyOnNorwalk asked for a list. So here is an accounting of the addresses that are paying the largest sewer use fees, from the list provided, cross referenced with data from the City’s website:
- Norwalk Hospital, 34 Maple St., $416,195
- Stew Leonard’s, 126 Westport Ave., $135,299
- Monterey Village, $129,342
- Waypointe, 515 West Ave., $127,445
- Avalon, 26 Belden Ave., $103,103
- Merritt River Apartments, 399 Main Ave., $96,801
- Cassena Care, 23 Prospect St., $91,400
- Russell Speeder’s car wash, 275 Main Ave., $86,485
- Avalon, 8 Norden Place, $81,427
- Doubletree Hotel, 789 Connecticut Ave., $78,262
- Lakota Oaks, 32 Weed Ave., $72,435
- A Uniform Factory/Norwalk Linen Service, 7 Reynolds St., $72,272
- Pepperidge Farm, 595 Westport Ave., $58,901
- Maritime Apartments, 33 North Water St., $58,489
- Hilton Garden Inn, 560 Main Ave., $50,187
- iPark, 761 Main Ave., $44,133
- King Industries, 0 Crescent St., $49,084
- Liberty Apartments, 106 West Cedar St., $48,767
- Even Hotel, 426 Main Ave., $47,567
- Andrews Field, $45,944
- Maritime Aquarium, $43,562
- St. Paul’s Flax Hill Co-op, $41,614
- Ironworks, 1 North Water St., $40,746
- Courtyard by Marriott, 474 Main Ave., $43,486
- KH 800 Connecticut Avenue LLC, 800 Connecticut Ave., $43,401
- The Curb apartments, 150 Glover Ave., $42,547
- Oak Knoll Apartments (554 Connecticut Ave.): $33,356
- Dreamy Hollow (Norpointe LLC): $40,525.
Tax bills online indicate that $34,181 is owed for The SoNo Collection sewer use. Brookfield owes $27,132, Bloomindale’s owes $785 and Nordstrom owes $6,264.
Notably missing is the Norwalk Housing Authority, which featured prominently in the list of water users published recently by NancyOnNorwalk.
Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan explained, “The Housing Authority is exempt from sewer use fees, which dates back to when the fees were created, and why they are not on the list.”