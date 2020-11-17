Norwalk biggest sewer fee payers

NORWALK, Conn. — Who’s producing the most sewage in Norwalk?

NancyOnNorwalk asked for a list. So here is an accounting of the addresses that are paying the largest sewer use fees, from the list provided, cross referenced with data from the City’s website:

Norwalk Hospital , 34 Maple St., $416,195

, 34 Maple St., $416,195 Stew Leonard’s , 126 Westport Ave., $135,299

, 126 Westport Ave., $135,299 Monterey Village , $129,342

, $129,342 Waypointe , 515 West Ave., $127,445

, 515 West Ave., $127,445 Avalon , 26 Belden Ave., $103,103

, 26 Belden Ave., $103,103 Merritt River Apartments , 399 Main Ave., $96,801

, 399 Main Ave., $96,801 Cassena Care , 23 Prospect St., $91,400

, 23 Prospect St., $91,400 Russell Speeder’s car wash , 275 Main Ave., $86,485

, 275 Main Ave., $86,485 Avalon , 8 Norden Place, $81,427

, 8 Norden Place, $81,427 Doubletree Hotel , 789 Connecticut Ave., $78,262

, 789 Connecticut Ave., $78,262 Lakota Oaks , 32 Weed Ave., $72,435

, 32 Weed Ave., $72,435 A Uniform Factory /Norwalk Linen Service, 7 Reynolds St., $72,272

/Norwalk Linen Service, 7 Reynolds St., $72,272 Pepperidge Farm , 595 Westport Ave., $58,901

, 595 Westport Ave., $58,901 Maritime Apartments , 33 North Water St., $58,489

, 33 North Water St., $58,489 Hilton Garden Inn , 560 Main Ave., $50,187

, 560 Main Ave., $50,187 iPark , 761 Main Ave., $44,133

, 761 Main Ave., $44,133 King Industries , 0 Crescent St., $49,084

, 0 Crescent St., $49,084 Liberty Apartments , 106 West Cedar St., $48,767

, 106 West Cedar St., $48,767 Even Hotel , 426 Main Ave., $47,567

, 426 Main Ave., $47,567 Andrews Field , $45,944

, $45,944 Maritime Aquarium , $43,562

, $43,562 St. Paul’s Flax Hill Co-op , $41,614

, $41,614 Ironworks , 1 North Water St., $40,746

, 1 North Water St., $40,746 Courtyard by Marriott , 474 Main Ave., $43,486

, 474 Main Ave., $43,486 KH 800 Connecticut Avenue LLC, 800 Connecticut Ave., $43,401

LLC, 800 Connecticut Ave., $43,401 The Curb apartments , 150 Glover Ave., $42,547

, 150 Glover Ave., $42,547 Oak Knoll Apartments (554 Connecticut Ave.): $33,356

(554 Connecticut Ave.): $33,356 Dreamy Hollow (Norpointe LLC): $40,525.

Tax bills online indicate that $34,181 is owed for The SoNo Collection sewer use. Brookfield owes $27,132, Bloomindale’s owes $785 and Nordstrom owes $6,264.

Notably missing is the Norwalk Housing Authority, which featured prominently in the list of water users published recently by NancyOnNorwalk.

Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan explained, “The Housing Authority is exempt from sewer use fees, which dates back to when the fees were created, and why they are not on the list.”